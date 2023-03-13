Open in App
Spartanburg, SC
WSPA 7News

Pet of the Week: Max

By Kennedy Davis,

4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Max.

Max is about 2 1/2 months old.

He is scheduled to be neutered Tuesday or Wednesday and is able to be adopted on Monday.

It costs $95 to adopt Max, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutering fees.

If you are interested in adopting Max, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Max.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here . And for more pets of the week, visit our page here .

