Pet of the Week: Max

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Max.

Max is about 2 1/2 months old.

He is scheduled to be neutered Tuesday or Wednesday and is able to be adopted on Monday.

It costs $95 to adopt Max, which includes all of his vaccines, microchip and neutering fees.

If you are interested in adopting Max, visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for Max.

