Palmyra, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in deadly McDonald's parking lot hit-and-run

By CBS3 Staff,

3 days ago

Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run at Bristol Township McDonald's parking lot 01:02

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Bucks County prosecutors announced an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened last month in a McDonald's parking lot in Bristol Township. Authorities charged Daniel Dietrich of Palmyra with criminal homicide.

They say Dietrich and the victim, Jason Smith, were involved in a driving incident about a mile away on Feb. 5.

Both men stopped in the parking lot. According to prosecutors, Dietrich blocked Smith's Nissan.

When smith approached Dietrich's truck with a hammer, Dietrich ran him over.

The district attorney said this is not a case of self-defense.

"It is my determination that the defendant caused and then aggravated this altercation when he had many other peaceful options at his disposal," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "If the defendant calls 911 or goes into the McDonald's or just drives away, we wouldnt be here."

Weintraub says a tip from the public led them to Dietrich.

Dietrich is being held without bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Smith's fiancée and family had pushed to keep the case in the public spotlight and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Comments / 0
