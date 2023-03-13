Open in App
Clackamas, OR
See more from this location?
Estacada News

Northwest Butcher Supply opens in Estacada

By by Teresa Carson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqIZc_0lHGwwdR00

Northwest Butcher Supply has left Clackamas and moved into new, larger quarters in the Estacada Industrial Campus and celebrated with a ribbon cutting last week.

“This is about three times the size of our old building. It’s a much nicer building and a better price than we could have found in Clackamas,” said David Wolfe, owner and president of the 55-year-old business.

Wolfe bought the business about 11 years ago after 30 years in the meat industry.

Because of that background, “I understand my customers’ needs,” he said.

Northwest Butcher Supply sells both wholesale, to custom butcher shops, and retail, to folks who want to make their own sausage and other speciality meats.

“We’ve been working quite hard to build the retail business,” Wolfe said.

The new location has 2,000 feet of retail space and Wolfe gives classes on sausage making so people can get confident in the craft.

Wolfe said budding sausage makers don’t have to be hunters or ranchers.

“We’re getting so much business from people who don’t grow anything or raise animals,” he said.

Retail products include packaging machines and supplies, such as vacuum sealing, spices and casings for sausage making.

Wholesale products include those items, but also band saws, meat grinders and other more substantial equipment.

Northwest has only three employees, but is looking to hire one and probably two new workers. One would be a warehouse/delivery staffer and the other an outside sales person.

Wolfe prides himself on honesty and good customer service and he enjoys working with people.

“My customers are the most wonderful people ever,” he said.

“One of my objectives and goals is to share the years of experience I have in the meat industry and bring back some of the basics. Sausage making is complicated. But there is very little you can do to make it inedible,” he said.

“I do things I believe represent Christian morals and ideals” in my business, he said. “We’re selling only top quality products in a business based on honesty. That is so important to me,” he said.

“I want to make the world just a little bit better place,” he added. “We’re here for the community, as well as for ourselves.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clackamas, OR newsLocal Clackamas, OR
Plans emerge for new substance abuse treatment sites in Beaverton, Hillsboro
Hillsboro, OR2 days ago
Fun events and meetings in Estacada
Estacada, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Corwin Beverage leaving beverage business
Ridgefield, WA22 hours ago
So Long Salem: Popular Retailer To Close Doors After 88 Years
Salem, OR2 days ago
Oregon Largest Printer of Local News, Founded by Pamplin Media Group
Gresham, OR2 days ago
Vacasa says sales are shrinking, reversing years of rapid growth
Portland, OR3 days ago
CEO is 'beyond disappointed' to close Portland grocery stores
Portland, OR4 days ago
Metro purchases a 92-acre natural area in Clackamas County
Portland, OR2 days ago
Tigard seniors celebrate apparent Woodspring Apartments win
Tigard, OR3 days ago
New and coming-soon businesses to Portland, OR
Portland, OR2 days ago
Blount Fine Foods to shut down NE Portland factory, lay off 198
Portland, OR4 days ago
Shoplifting or Customer Assault? What is Worse in this Video from Portland, Oregon?
Portland, OR1 day ago
1909 mail-order house in South Portland’s Johns Landing is for sale at $995,000
Portland, OR2 days ago
Oregon’s low pot prices: Too much weed, not enough demand
Portland, OR4 days ago
Microchip Gresham celebrates halfway point of $800 million investment
Gresham, OR4 days ago
Hundreds of homes coming to south Battle Ground
Battle Ground, WA4 days ago
Ex Novo ‘to exit Oregon’, selling two Portland locations
Portland, OR3 days ago
Gresham hospital could lose license over impending birth center closure, OHA warns
Gresham, OR23 hours ago
Estacada fire crews rescue person from 100-foot cliff
Estacada, OR1 day ago
Expensive Portland flight costs detailed in shocking social media post
Portland, OR16 hours ago
A Pizzeria Topping Pies With Vietnamese Barbecue Pork Is Now Open in Beaverton
Beaverton, OR4 days ago
Portland family brings magical creatures to life in Oregon forests
Portland, OR1 day ago
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
Salem, OR20 hours ago
Portland firefighters rescue 80-pound dog from 10-foot sinkhole
Portland, OR3 days ago
Escape to Italy Without Leaving Oregon at This Must-Try Restaurant
Oregon City, OR4 days ago
Help Is on the Way
Eugene, OR3 days ago
Vancouver brewery hosting drag brunch vandalized
Vancouver, WA5 days ago
Warmest days of the year expected in Portland this week
Portland, OR2 days ago
'It's unacceptable, honestly': Ambulance response times fall short of county standards
Portland, OR23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy