More storms expected to hit Central California this week

Following a round of storms in Central California this past weekend, more is still on the way.

Many parts of Central California have seen severe flooding and even tornado warnings.

A flood watch is in effect until Wednesday.

A powerful winter storm has forced evacuation warnings in Fresno County due to flooding.

Accuweather Alerts are in place for Monday, Tuesday and Sunday as the storm arrives in the Valley.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Officials announced Monday that two more emergency flood shelters have now opened in Merced County.

Gustine:

Al Golman Community Center

Address: 745 Linden Avenue

Los Banos:

Los Banos Community Center

Address: 645 7th Street

The City of Visalia has declared a state of emergency due to the recent storm and in anticipation of the next storm.

Officials say an emergency response plan is now in place through Monday, March 20.

Crews worked to divert water to help avoid major flooding in most areas throughout the city over the weekend.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued a new evacuation warning for several areas.

The warning impacts the following areas:

Cavin Lane

Shadow Creek Road

Vinnard Drive

Deer Path Circle

Venado Drive

Venado Court

Quail Mountain Way

Mattie Fhy Road

Winners Circle Drive

Mattie Fhy Court

Holly Lane

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Multiple Fresno County cities are currently under special weather statements, according to the National Weather Service.

The following cities are affected:

Firebaugh, Dos Palos, South Dos Palos, Greeley Hill, Coulterville, Buck Meadows, Reedley, Selma, Parlier, San Joaquin, Tranquility, Helm

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Kerman, Easton and Calwa.

The warning is set to expire at 9:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the cities of Fresno, Kerman and Biola.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the cities of Merced, Atwater and Chowchilla.

Madera County has changed evacuation order to warning.

The Evacuation Order for MDC-88A-C (East Side of Church Street) has been reduced to a warning.

Officials say residents should stay ready and prepared if they need to leave in case flood waters rise with the upcoming storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the city of Firebaugh.

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency Sunday to support storm response and relief efforts in six additional counties.

Those counties include Calaveras, Del Norte, Glenn, Kings, San Benito and San Joaquin.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado warning issued for cities of El Nido and Dos Palos.

The tornado warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Swift Water Dive Rescue Team was called in to rescue a driver on Road 108 north of Avenue 364 who tried to drive across the flooded road.

The Chevy Colorado was swept onto the shoulder of the road and became lodged in a culvert full of fast-moving water.

The driver called 911, and crews were able to help him escape unharmed.

When you see road closure signs, don't pass them, and when you encounter a flooded roadway, "turn around, don't drown."

Tulare County Sheriff's Office Swift Water Dive Rescue Team rescuing a driver on Road 108.

Tulare County Sheriff's Office

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Eagle Mountain Casino on the Tule River Reservation has announced it is closed until further notice.

The storm caused extensive flooding and damage to the road leading to the casino.

Crews worked to evacuate casino guests and employees.

Washed out road to the Tule River Reservation.

Eagle Mountain Casino

China Peak will remain closed until Thursday, March 16 due to excessive flooding.

The ski resort will continue to provide updates as Thursday approaches to confirm if it will reopen.

The National Weather Service's tornado warning has expired.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado warning issued for cities of Kerman, Biola and Tranquillity.

The tornado warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.