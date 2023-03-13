Driver Hospitalized After Car Rolls On Side Into Woods In Hudson Valley

One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle rolled on its side into the woods in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened on Friday, March 10 around 8:30 a.m., when police and fire officials responded to Stoneleigh Avenue in Carmel to a car that had veered off the roadway into the woods, according to the Carmel Fire Department.

After arriving, emergency responders found that a single car had rolled over on its side and that the driver had managed to free themselves.

The sole occupant of the car was then evaluated by medical personnel and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters remained on the scene for around 45 minutes.