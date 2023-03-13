Ohio abortion rights amendment cleared to gather signatures

COLUMBUS — Petitions seeking to etch abortion rights into the Ohio Constitution could hit the streets within days after backers cleared their last significant hurdle on Monday.

The five-member, bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board agreed that the proposed change qualifies as a single question that, if signature-gathering is successful, would be posed to voters on Nov. 7.

“We have volunteers who are training right now on how to collect these signatures,” said Gabriel Mann, spokesman for Pro-Choice Ohio. “As soon as the petitions are printed, we'll be out in the field. We're not wasting any time.”

The amendment, similar to one passed in Michigan, would add a right to the constitution for individuals to make their own reproductive decisions affecting contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care, and whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy

The state would generally be prohibited from interfering with those decisions, although restrictions could be placed on abortion once a fetus reaches viability. The amendment defines “viability” as the point when the patient's physician determines that a fetus has a “significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures.”

Backers must gather just over 413,000 valid signatures of registered voters, the equivalent of 10 percent of those who voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Mr. Mann said the effort will use both volunteer and paid signature gatherers.

The board's mission was a procedural one, to determine whether the single amendment should have been broken into two or more questions to be separately posed to voters. Such a move would have multiplied the workload and expense of circulating multiple petitions instead of one.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose made the motion that it was a single question. The meeting lasted about nine minutes.

Supporters now have until July 5 to gather signatures.

Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), a board member, stressed that her “yes” vote was a procedural one and not on the substance of the proposal.

“I am pro-life,” she said. “I am horrified about this amendment and the right to kill babies and putting it in the Ohio Constitution.”

Another northwest Ohio board member, Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo), joined in the unanimous decision.

The Ohio Democratic Party Executive Committee endorsed the amendment on Saturday.

On Friday, the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee discussed a resolution that would have declared the party's support for a pro-life agenda, including a prohibition on endorsing candidates who think otherwise. The resolution was tabled for further discussion.

Ohio's most recent abortion law, the so-called “heartbeat” law, has been placed on hold by a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court judge while its constitutionality is challenged. The law makes it a crime for doctors to perform abortions once fetal heartbeats are detectable, as early as about six weeks of gestation.

The law briefly went into effect last year after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.

Attorney General Dave Yost has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to hear an appeal of the Hamilton County preliminary injunction.

In the meantime, abortion law has reverted back to where it was prior to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, prohibiting most abortions at about 20 weeks of gestation.