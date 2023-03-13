Open in App
ABC News

Mikaela Shiffrin gets new head coach in female pioneer Harjo

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivfLY_0lHC227L00

Two days after becoming the most successful World Cup skier in history, Mikaela Shiffrin marked her 28th birthday with the appointment of a new personal head coach on Monday in the hopes of getting “a fresh and new way of thinking” moving forward.

The U.S. ski team said Karin Harjo, a pioneer for female coaches in Alpine skiing who has served as head coach of Canada's women's team this winter, will take up the role in April and join Shiffrin for post-season training and an equipment testing camp.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Karin again, this time more directly as my new head coach,” said Shiffrin, who split with her former coach Mike Day during the world championships one month ago.

The appointment comes after Shiffrin broke Ingemar Stenmark's long-standing World Cup record by earning her 87th career race win on Saturday.

Harjo, whose family roots are Norwegian, had spells as an assistant coach with the U.S. team from 2015-22. In 2016 she became the first woman to design the gate-setting for a World Cup slalom or giant slalom race.

This season Harjo became just the second female head coach of a World Cup team and oversaw first career wins for Laurence St-Germain and Valérie Grenier. St-Germain won gold in slalom at the world championships to edge Shiffrin into silver in the American's favorite event.

“I believe (Harjo) can add a huge benefit to my program in the coming years and will provide a fresh and new way of thinking as we move forward,” Shiffrin said in a statement. "I’m also excited to further highlight female coaches and staff within my group with Karin working alongside my mom and physio Regan (Dewhirst).”

Shiffrin’s historic World Cup season — including a fifth overall title and a record-tying 20th career win in giant slalom — ends next weekend at the finals meeting in Soldeu, Andorra. ___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA2 days ago
"That was a targeted attack": Taylor Fritz's girlfriend cited during funny moment as Fucsovics takes his top off during Indian Wells tie
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Arizona Player Pushed Away Camera After Loss To Princeton
Tempe, AZ19 hours ago
Notre Dame Reportedly 'Zeroing In' On Big Ten Coach
South Bend, IN2 days ago
More moisture is headed to Utah, the West. Will it help Lake Powell?
Brighton, UT3 days ago
Pat McAfee Announces Major Personal News
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Arizona State basketball arena 'completely functional', ASU president Michael Crow says
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Masters: Scottie Scheffler's champions dinner menu has been released and it's fantastic
Augusta, GA2 days ago
U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident
Homestead, FL1 day ago
Perry 6-8 sophomore named Gatorade Arizona HS Basketball Player of the Year
Gilbert, AZ2 days ago
Commentators Criticize Officials For Controversial Late Foul In NCAA Tournament Game
Charleston, SC20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy