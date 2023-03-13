Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May advanced 31.75 cents at $6.9250 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.50 cents at $6.24 a bushel; May oats was up 4.25 cents at $3.5075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 18.50 cents at 15.0125 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .18 cent at $1.6365 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.9037 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell .97 cent at $.8545 a pound.

