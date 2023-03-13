Change location
The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party
By Erin McDowell,Maria Noyen,4 days ago
- The 2023 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.
- Stars like Janelle Monáe and Florence Pugh turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
- "Euphoria" actress Hunter Schafer wore a barely-there white ensemble.
Janelle Monáe turned up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a black velvet Area couture gown that featured cutouts at the waist and a sheer bodice with black beaded embellishments.Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter also opted for a sheer red-carpet ensemble. Her Paco Rabanne gown had an ivory-white ruched skirt and a sheer long-sleeve white top with floral metallic embroidery around the neck. The same material was used as pasties.Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish wore a voluminous jet-black tulle gown designed by Rick Owens. The dress, which was constructed using tulle, featured a daring neckline and sheer sleeves.Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer teamed up with Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach for one of her most daring red-carpet looks to date.
The Ludovic De Saint Sernin for Ann Demeulemeester look consisted of a white low-waisted silk skirt and a single white feather pasted to a barely-there white tube top.Zoë Saldana
Zoë Saldana swapped out of the cream-color boho dress she wore to the main event and instead opted for a two-piece set at the after-party. Her ensemble featured a low-waisted black silk shirt and a sheer gold crop top.Ciara
Ciara shut down the red carpet in a completely sheer, shimmering gown, G-string panty, and elbow-length black gloves. She styled her hair into a sleek black bob that showed off the daring look.Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah became the latest celebrity to rock a laceleaf-inspired look, which are designed by Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, according to Vogue . Aboah's version consisted of a floor-length white skirt with two anthurium flowers over her chest.
In recent months, Emily Ratajkowski , Zendaya , and Kendall Jenner have worn outfits with the same floral motif on them in some capacity.Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh wore a ballet-pink voluminous coat over a pair of black suit pants and a black floral-shaped bralette. Her ensemble was designed by Valentino.Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski rocked the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in a sheer silver-sleeved gown created by London-based designer Feben . The dress had built-in fingerless gloves and braided detailing across the chest.Alessandra Ambrosio
In one of the most daring looks of the night, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio wore a completely sheer chain-mail dress with bold appliques on the neckline and a matching pair of underwear.Charli XCX
Charli XCX wore a gothic black two-piece gown that featured a voluminous velvet skirt and structured corset top. The singer accessorized her look with a diamond-and-ruby necklace.Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevinge walked the red carpet in an ethereal off-the-shoulder gown by Del Core. It featured a tulle train and sheer panels on the corset-style bodice.Daisy Edgar-Jones
The "Where the Crawdads Sing" actress wore a nude-illusion Gucci gown covered in sequins.Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde wore a draped white dress and black bra top by Gabriela Hearst. The "Don't Worry Darling" actress and director accessorized her look with a diamond choker and dangling earrings.Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner arrived in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier art-deco-inspired gown. The structured dress featured a deep neckline and an optical illusion that accentuated the model's hourglass figure.Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
The "Elvis" actor, who was up for best actor at the award ceremony, wore a tuxedo by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, while Gerber glittered in a sequined Celine gown with a halter neckline.Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion's custom Bach Mai gown featured a bold mermaid skirt and sheer panels on the bust.Danielle Brooks
The "Orange Is the New Black" actress wore a see-through polka-dot bodysuit, black underwear set, and striped fur coat.Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a deconstructed tuxedo gown and red rosette bra.Iris Law
Iris Law wore an olive-green Saint Laurent gown with bold side cutouts and a hood.Saweetie
Saweetie brought some much-needed color to the red carpet in a bright-green high-low gown with an ultra-low neckline.Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen sparkled in a yellow-and-green Zuhair Murad gown with a sweeping neckline and feather cuffs. She also debuted her brand-new red hair color at the event.Cardi B
Always one to make a statement, Cardi B arrived in a body-conscious red gown with trailing tulle and a sheer scarf that covered her face.Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham also opted for red in a sheer wrap-style dress over a pair of black underwear and a bra.Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier kept things simple and chic in a floor-length sheer black gown with feather detailing by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.Read the original article on Insider
