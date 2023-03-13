The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party

Laura Harrier, Hunter Schafer, and Daisy Edgar Jones attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

The 2023 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

Stars like Janelle Monáe and Florence Pugh turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

"Euphoria" actress Hunter Schafer wore a barely-there white ensemble.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe turned up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a black velvet Area couture gown that featured cutouts at the waist and a sheer bodice with black beaded embellishments.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter also opted for a sheer red-carpet ensemble. Her Paco Rabanne gown had an ivory-white ruched skirt and a sheer long-sleeve white top with floral metallic embroidery around the neck. The same material was used as pasties.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish wore a voluminous jet-black tulle gown designed by Rick Owens. The dress, which was constructed using tulle, featured a daring neckline and sheer sleeves.

Hunter Schafer attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2023. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer teamed up with Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach for one of her most daring red-carpet looks to date.

The Ludovic De Saint Sernin for Ann Demeulemeester look consisted of a white low-waisted silk skirt and a single white feather pasted to a barely-there white tube top.

Zoë Saldana attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoë Saldana

Zoë Saldana swapped out of the cream-color boho dress she wore to the main event and instead opted for a two-piece set at the after-party. Her ensemble featured a low-waisted black silk shirt and a sheer gold crop top.

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Ciara

Ciara shut down the red carpet in a completely sheer, shimmering gown, G-string panty, and elbow-length black gloves. She styled her hair into a sleek black bob that showed off the daring look.

Adwoa Aboah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah became the latest celebrity to rock a laceleaf-inspired look, which are designed by Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, according to Vogue . Aboah's version consisted of a floor-length white skirt with two anthurium flowers over her chest.

In recent months, Emily Ratajkowski , Zendaya , and Kendall Jenner have worn outfits with the same floral motif on them in some capacity.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wore a ballet-pink voluminous coat over a pair of black suit pants and a black floral-shaped bralette. Her ensemble was designed by Valentino.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski rocked the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in a sheer silver-sleeved gown created by London-based designer Feben . The dress had built-in fingerless gloves and braided detailing across the chest.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

In one of the most daring looks of the night, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio wore a completely sheer chain-mail dress with bold appliques on the neckline and a matching pair of underwear.

Charli XCX attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Charli XCX

Charli XCX wore a gothic black two-piece gown that featured a voluminous velvet skirt and structured corset top. The singer accessorized her look with a diamond-and-ruby necklace.

Cara Delevingne attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevinge walked the red carpet in an ethereal off-the-shoulder gown by Del Core. It featured a tulle train and sheer panels on the corset-style bodice.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

The "Where the Crawdads Sing" actress wore a nude-illusion Gucci gown covered in sequins.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde wore a draped white dress and black bra top by Gabriela Hearst. The "Don't Worry Darling" actress and director accessorized her look with a diamond choker and dangling earrings.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner arrived in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier art-deco-inspired gown. The structured dress featured a deep neckline and an optical illusion that accentuated the model's hourglass figure.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2023. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

The "Elvis" actor, who was up for best actor at the award ceremony, wore a tuxedo by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, while Gerber glittered in a sequined Celine gown with a halter neckline.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's custom Bach Mai gown featured a bold mermaid skirt and sheer panels on the bust.

Danielle Brooks attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

The "Orange Is the New Black" actress wore a see-through polka-dot bodysuit, black underwear set, and striped fur coat.

Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a deconstructed tuxedo gown and red rosette bra.

Iris Law attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Iris Law

Iris Law wore an olive-green Saint Laurent gown with bold side cutouts and a hood.

Saweetie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Saweetie

Saweetie brought some much-needed color to the red carpet in a bright-green high-low gown with an ultra-low neckline.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen sparkled in a yellow-and-green Zuhair Murad gown with a sweeping neckline and feather cuffs. She also debuted her brand-new red hair color at the event.

Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Cardi B

Always one to make a statement, Cardi B arrived in a body-conscious red gown with trailing tulle and a sheer scarf that covered her face.

Ashley Graham attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham also opted for red in a sheer wrap-style dress over a pair of black underwear and a bra.

Laura Harrier attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier kept things simple and chic in a floor-length sheer black gown with feather detailing by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.