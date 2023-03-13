Open in App
The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party

By Erin McDowell,Maria Noyen,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHRRi_0lHAqZbA00
Laura Harrier, Hunter Schafer, and Daisy Edgar Jones attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

  • The 2023 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.
  • Stars like Janelle Monáe and Florence Pugh turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
  • "Euphoria" actress Hunter Schafer wore a barely-there white ensemble.
Janelle Monáe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIMDv_0lHAqZbA00
Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe turned up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a black velvet Area couture gown that featured cutouts at the waist and a sheer bodice with black beaded embellishments.

Sabrina Carpenter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQOGC_0lHAqZbA00
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter also opted for a sheer red-carpet ensemble. Her Paco Rabanne gown had an ivory-white ruched skirt and a sheer long-sleeve white top with floral metallic embroidery around the neck. The same material was used as pasties.

Billie Eilish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008Bo8_0lHAqZbA00
Billie Eilish arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Billie Eilish wore a voluminous jet-black tulle gown designed by Rick Owens. The dress, which was constructed using tulle, featured a daring neckline and sheer sleeves.

Hunter Schafer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16u3Tv_0lHAqZbA00
Hunter Schafer attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2023.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer teamed up with Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach for one of her most daring red-carpet looks to date.

The Ludovic De Saint Sernin for Ann Demeulemeester look consisted of a white low-waisted silk skirt and a single white feather pasted to a barely-there white tube top.

Zoë Saldana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGOha_0lHAqZbA00
Zoë Saldana attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoë Saldana swapped out of the cream-color boho dress she wore to the main event and instead opted for a two-piece set at the after-party. Her ensemble featured a low-waisted black silk shirt and a sheer gold crop top.

Ciara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVY4k_0lHAqZbA00
Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Ciara shut down the red carpet in a completely sheer, shimmering gown, G-string panty, and elbow-length black gloves. She styled her hair into a sleek black bob that showed off the daring look.

Adwoa Aboah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8qLj_0lHAqZbA00
Adwoa Aboah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah became the latest celebrity to rock a laceleaf-inspired look, which are designed by Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, according to Vogue . Aboah's version consisted of a floor-length white skirt with two anthurium flowers over her chest.

In recent months, Emily Ratajkowski , Zendaya , and Kendall Jenner have worn outfits with the same floral motif on them in some capacity.

Florence Pugh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrgJM_0lHAqZbA00
Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Florence Pugh wore a ballet-pink voluminous coat over a pair of black suit pants and a black floral-shaped bralette. Her ensemble was designed by Valentino.

Emily Ratajkowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jChYZ_0lHAqZbA00
Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski rocked the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in a sheer silver-sleeved gown created by London-based designer Feben . The dress had built-in fingerless gloves and braided detailing across the chest.

Alessandra Ambrosio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nG4AP_0lHAqZbA00
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

In one of the most daring looks of the night, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio wore a completely sheer chain-mail dress with bold appliques on the neckline and a matching pair of underwear.

Charli XCX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sElBb_0lHAqZbA00
Charli XCX attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Charli XCX wore a gothic black two-piece gown that featured a voluminous velvet skirt and structured corset top. The singer accessorized her look with a diamond-and-ruby necklace.

Cara Delevingne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aPfu_0lHAqZbA00
Cara Delevingne attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Cara Delevinge walked the red carpet in an ethereal off-the-shoulder gown by Del Core. It featured a tulle train and sheer panels on the corset-style bodice.

Daisy Edgar-Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xz6kc_0lHAqZbA00
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

The "Where the Crawdads Sing" actress wore a nude-illusion Gucci gown covered in sequins.

Olivia Wilde
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V53WT_0lHAqZbA00
Olivia Wilde attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde wore a draped white dress and black bra top by Gabriela Hearst. The "Don't Worry Darling" actress and director accessorized her look with a diamond choker and dangling earrings.

Kendall Jenner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOh6v_0lHAqZbA00
Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner arrived in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier art-deco-inspired gown. The structured dress featured a deep neckline and an optical illusion that accentuated the model's hourglass figure.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvw2W_0lHAqZbA00
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party 2023.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

The "Elvis" actor, who was up for best actor at the award ceremony, wore a tuxedo by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, while Gerber glittered in a sequined Celine gown with a halter neckline.

Megan Thee Stallion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NoUx_0lHAqZbA00
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion's custom Bach Mai gown featured a bold mermaid skirt and sheer panels on the bust.

Danielle Brooks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFUdt_0lHAqZbA00
Danielle Brooks attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

The "Orange Is the New Black" actress wore a see-through polka-dot bodysuit, black underwear set, and striped fur coat.

Tessa Thompson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaOQh_0lHAqZbA00
Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a deconstructed tuxedo gown and red rosette bra.

Iris Law
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRY1C_0lHAqZbA00
Iris Law attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Iris Law wore an olive-green Saint Laurent gown with bold side cutouts and a hood.

Saweetie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVjqY_0lHAqZbA00
Saweetie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Saweetie brought some much-needed color to the red carpet in a bright-green high-low gown with an ultra-low neckline.

Chrissy Teigen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktVTY_0lHAqZbA00
Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen sparkled in a yellow-and-green Zuhair Murad gown with a sweeping neckline and feather cuffs. She also debuted her brand-new red hair color at the event.

Cardi B
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GnJR_0lHAqZbA00
Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Always one to make a statement, Cardi B arrived in a body-conscious red gown with trailing tulle and a sheer scarf that covered her face.

Ashley Graham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7Hxj_0lHAqZbA00
Ashley Graham attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Ashley Graham also opted for red in a sheer wrap-style dress over a pair of black underwear and a bra.

Laura Harrier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GN8I_0lHAqZbA00
Laura Harrier attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Laura Harrier kept things simple and chic in a floor-length sheer black gown with feather detailing by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

Read the original article on Insider
