NHL Playoff picture: Updated standings, bracket, matchups & key dates for 2022-23 season

There is less than three weeks left in the 2022-23 NHL regular season, and the race for the playoffs is tighter than ever.

We're starting to get a sense of where certain clubs are going to finish. The Bruins have already clinched a playoff berth, the first club this season to do so. Their record pace has the team well on its way to finishing first in the Atlantic and likely earning the top spot in the East.

The Maple Leafs and Lightning have a hold on the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the Atlantic, respectively. The Hurricanes are keeping a hold of the lead in the Metro, but the Devils are right on their heels.

The Western Conference is completely wide open. Right now, the Stars and Golden Knights lead their respective divisions, but the top teams in the conference have been yo-yo-ing up and down, especially in a tight Pacific Division.

We're also starting to see clubs be eliminated from the playoff race. The Blue Jackets, Sharks, Blackhawks and Ducks can no longer qualify for the postseason.

MORE: Bruins on pace to break NHL records for most points, wins by a team in a season

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 NHL playoffs.

NHL standings 2023

(As of games concluded on March 19)

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Seed Team Record Points 1. X - Bruins 53-11-5 111 2. Maple Leafs 42-18-9 93 3. Lightning 42-23-6 90

Metropolitan Division

Seed Team Record Points 1. Hurricanes 45-15-8 98 2. Devils 45-18-7 97 3. Rangers 41-19-10 92

Wild Card

Seed Team Record Points 1. Islanders 36-27-8 80 2. Penguins 34-25-10 78 — Panthers 35-27-7 77 — Capitals 33-31-7 73 — Sabres 33-30-6 72 — Senators 33-31-5 71 — Red Wings 30-29-9 69 — Flyers 25-32-12 62 — Canadiens 27-37-6 60 — E - Blue Jackets 21-41-7 49

X = clinched playoff berth

E = eliminated from playoffs

Western Conference

Central Division

Seed Team Record Points 1. Stars 38-19-13 89 2. Wild 40-22-8 88 3. Avalanche 40-22-6 86

Pacific Division

Seed Team Record Points 1. Golden Knights 43-21-6 92 2. Kings 40-20-10 90 3. Oilers 39-23-8 86

Wild Card

Seed Team Record Points 1. Kraken 38-24-7 83 2. Jets 39-29-3 81 — Flames 31-24-15 77 — Predators 34-26-8 76 — Blues 31-33-5 67 — Canucks 31-33-5 67 — Coyotes 27-32-11 65 — E - Ducks 23-37-10 56 — E - Blackhawks 24-39-6 54 — E - Sharks 19-37-14 52

E = eliminated from playoffs

NHL playoff bracket, matchups 2023

Here's what the NHL Playoff matchups would be if the regular season ended today:

Eastern Conference

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Penguins

(A2) Maple Leafs vs. (A3) Lightning

(M1) Hurricanes vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Devils vs. (M3) Rangers

Western Conference

(C1) Stars vs. (WC1) Kraken

(C2) Wild vs. (C3) Avalanche

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC2) Jets

(P2) Kings vs. (P3) Oilers

When do the NHL playoffs start?

NHL Playoffs: April 17

The 2022-23 NHL regular season will end on Friday, April 14. The first round of the NHL playoffs has a tentative start date of Monday, April 17.

How will the 2023 NHL playoffs work?

There are four rounds in the Stanley Cup playoffs — first round, second round, conference finals and Stanley Cup Finals.

In the first round, the top team in the conference plays the second wild-card team. The other division winner takes on the other wild-card team. The No. 2 team from a division plays the No. 3 team from the same division.

After that, the teams do not get reseeded in the second round. Rather, the winner of the series with the No. 2 and No. 3 teams for a division plays the winner of the series with their division winner playing the wild card team.

For example, if the Bruins finished first in the Atlantic and won their first-round matchup, they would play the winner of the series between the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the Atlantic.

After the second round, the last two teams in each conference square off in the conference finals. The Eastern and Western Conference winners then fight for the Stanley Cup in the finals.

Each series is a best-of-seven format.

In terms of home-ice advantage, the series is played in a 2–2–1–1–1 style, which means the team with the better record plays Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at its home arena, while its opponent hosts Games 3, 4, and 6. Only the first four games in the series are guaranteed, with Games 5, 6 and 7 only played if necessary.