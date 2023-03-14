March Madness bracket 2023: Upset predictions, sleepers, Final Four pick for South Region

Can someone knock off Alabama?

After the miserable way the university, athletic department and basketball program managed the aftermath of the tragic death of young Jamea Harris, who was shot on a Tuscaloosa street near the Alabama campus in mid-January, Alabama will not be a popular team however long the Crimson Tide last.

Darius Miles, who was an Alabama player at the time of the shooting, was indicted last week for capital murder. Brandon Miller, who is a first-team All-American as a freshman, was present that night, along with freshman guard Jaden Bradley. Neither was charged with a crime; Miller’s attorney acknowledged the player received a text from Miles requesting he drive to the scene to deliver his gun, which was in Miller’s back seat.

Neither Bradley nor Miller has been publicly disciplined.

When CBS’ NCAA selection show was placed on the big screen at the United Center at the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament title game, Alabama’s introduction as the No. 1 overall seed was loudly jeered. One imagines it will be much louder when (technically if) the Tide arrive in Louisville.

F – Brandon Miller, Alabama

F – Azoulas Tubelis, Arizona

G – Jahmir Young, Maryland

G – Keyontae George, Baylor

C – Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Best first-round game

No.6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State

The weird thing about this game is how it seems so inviting when neither team has suggested in a long while that it’s likely to beat anyone with an NCAA Tournament resume.

Creighton has not beaten an NCAA Tournament team since Feb. 11, going 0-for-4 since. The selection committee still presented them with a No. 6 seed because, well, you know, metrics.

NC State is thankful for the Mountain West, because its success in the selection process distracted from the fact the Wolfpack aren’t really qualified to be in the field. The Pack are 1-6 against Quad 1, 7-10 against the top two quadrants. What about that suggests they belong?

And yet these two are stocked with players who can deliver great basketball. For NCSU, guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner average a combine 34 points, and center D.J. Burns is a big-bodied low-post force. For Creighton, 7-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner runs the pick-and-roll beautifully and four Bears players have made 39 or more 3-pointers.

Seeded too high

No. 10 Utah State

Let us call it the “Mountain West Metric Mirage.”

The conference placed three double-digit seeds into the field, including the single most overseeded team (this one) and the single least deserving team (you can read about it in the West breakdown).

Utah State did not play a single Quad 1 game outside its league. The Mountain West was ranked by the NET as the No. 5 league, so it’s not exactly the equivalent of the Big 12. Here’s the thing, though. The entire membership of the MWC defeated almost no one of consequence in non-conference play.

In December, Boise State defeated Texas A&M. Among the team’s four entrants, that’s the only victory the league gained against a non-conference opponent that made the tournament at as at-large selection.

Memphis got in as an 8 seed and earned two such wins on its own.

Utah State earned a No. 10 seed for going 3-5 against the other NCAA entrants from the Mountain West and 0-0 against the at-large field.

How Utah State was able to conjure a No. 18 NET ranking for this soft-shoe is one of the great mysteries of recent seasons, but metrics have outliers. Would it have been OK to include Utah State as a First Four team? Yeah, sure, so long as the committee had made room by evicting the even more ridiculous Mountain West Metric Mirage from the event.

Seeded too low

No. 12 College of Charleston

Someday, the committee will learn the value of dominance. Perhaps it will come if the Cougars smack No. 5 seed San Diego State out of the tournament in a 12-over-5 upset.

The committee seemed to get what Florida Atlantic was doing by finishing 31-3, but it seems to have needed convincing by FAU’s high predictive metrics rankings. Charleston was nearly 40 spots behind in those categories, so it wound up down on the 12 line. Given the identity of the last two teams to make the field, Arizona State and Nevada, they could have been seeded onto the 12 line for their First Four games and Charleston could have been accorded the respect they earned with a 30-3 record.

Upset special

Creighton over Baylor, second round

It was terribly difficult to pick these region because it’s full of unreliable squads that have great potential but too frequently misplace it. So Creighton could be ready to go on an Elite Eight run because everything about them suggests they could, maybe even should – everything except their performances over much of the season.

But Baylor has struggled to keep its perimeter-based offense clicking, and Creighton has all the ingredients of a significant team. It’s got to happen at some point, doesn’t it?

Best potential game

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Usually we would seek something a little bit more energized for a “best game” category, but these two teams represent the very best of what they are, which are slow-tempo, defense-first teams that refuse to allow the opposition to gain comfort.

Virginia ranks 360 th in Division I in tempo, 25 th in defensive efficiency. San Diego State is 252 nd in tempo, 10 th in defense.

So, naturally, the final score will be like 90-87.

Best potential player matchup

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton vs. Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Once upon a time, everyone in basketball wanted a 7-foot center at the heart of their teams, and it almost was a prerequisite for winning big, especially at the NBA level. You don’t find as many of these guys in the pros now, but here we go with an old-school power matchup that would be fascinating if it were to develop in the Sweet 16.

Kalkbrenner is a terrific rim protector and elite at operating as a screener in pick-and-roll offense. He is most dangerous rolling to the rim, but he also can pick-and-pop to make plays for his teammates or to fire an open jumper.

Ballo is hard to move underneath and plays with relentless energy – the kind that pushes him through to compete with a broken left hand that occurred during a victory over Arizona State in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

Get to know

Charleston coach Pat Kelsey

Programs are spending a lot of money on basketball coaches who don’t have the resume that Kelsey does after 11 years in the business.

Once a player at Xavier who learned under the late Skip Prosser, then a member of Prosser’s Wake Forest staff before leaving for a promotion as associate head coach at his alma mater, Kelsey has done nothing but win since taking his first head coaching job at Winthrop in the 2021-22 season.

That first team finished 14-17, but every season since has been a winner, including five conference regular-season titles, four conference tournament titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances (a 2020 Big South title did not convey Winthrop to the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

He took over Charleston following a 9-10 season, immediately turned that around to a winning record and this year took a massive leap to 31-3.

That kind of success is going to lead to greater opportunities. Those who call will want to gain an understanding of why he accepted the UMass job in 2017, then informed the school he preferred not to move for personal reasons. But they will call. This kind of success gets attention.

Don’t be surprised if …

Missouri and Alabama meet for the third time this season.

It would have to be in the Elite Eight. And it likely would be won comfortably by the Tide, which claimed the first two meetings by a combined 32 points.

Sleeper team

No. 13 Furman

The nice thing about what the Paladins face in the tournament is how similar its two most likely opponents happen to be. Virginia and San Diego State are not identical, but there are enough similarities that if Furman manages to win one game, it will have conquered an elite defense and then face an opponent with the same general qualities.

Furman has four players averaging double-figure scoring, led by guard Mike Bothwell at 18 points per game. They are a rare team that has three players averaging at least 3 assists per game, led by guard JP Pegues.

And everybody shoots!

They have 10 players who have made at least 15 threes on the season. They get 35 percent of their points on 3-pointers, which puts them in the top 20 percent in that category. If they get rolling, it might not be fun for the Cavaliers or Aztecs.

Final Four pick

Alabama

The Crimson Tide have been college basketball’s most dominant team, even if there are others with (slightly) better metrics or (slightly) better records or (a lot) fewer distractions.

There have been puzzling moments, of course, most notably the blowout loss at Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in late January, but the Tide since have defeated six NCAA Tournament-bound opponents by an average of 11.5 points.

If the Tide aren’t in the Final Four, it’ll be the biggest upset since Duke and Zion Williamson missed in 2019. And that team had real competition from Michigan State. That does not appear to be the case here.