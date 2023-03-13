Khloe Kardashian has denied taking weight loss drugs whereas Elon Musk has been open about taking them. Getty

Jimmy Kimmel joked about A-listers using weight loss drug Ozempic while presenting the 2023 Oscars .

"When I look around this room, I can't help but wonder 'Is Ozempic right for me?'" he said.

Various celebrities have spoken out about taking weight loss drugs.

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a once-weekly injection. OEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Ozempic and Wegovy are both forms of semaglutide, a drug originally developed for diabetes.

Ozempic and Wegovy are the brand names used by the drug manufacturer, Novo Nordisk.

Semaglutide works by suppressing appetite, but side effects such as muscle loss , nausea, and diarrhea have been reported, and it's common to regain the weight after stopping treatment.

Semaglutide originated as a diabetes medication but was FDA-approved to treat obesity in 2021 . Tirzepatide is a similar "game-change" drug, but it is yet to be approved for weight loss.

There have been shortages of the drugs as people clamor to get their hands on them, and while some celebrities have been open about using the medications, others have denied it amid speculation.

Remi Bader Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Remi Bader said she tried semaglutide but gained the weight back when she stopped using it.

Model and TikTok creator Remi Bader said she was prescribed semaglutide because she was pre-diabetic, but began binge-eating again after coming off the drug.

Speaking on the podcast " Not Skinny But Not Fat " in January 2023, Bader said she gained back more weight than she'd lost, Insider's Allan Akhtar reported .

"I was like 'I bet the second I go off I'm going to get starving again,' and I did," Bader said. "My bingeing got so much worse, so then I kind of blamed Ozempic."

Elon Musk Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Elon Musk said semaglutide helped him get "fit, ripped, and healthy."

Business magnate Elon Musk said his weight loss was down to "fasting" and "Wegovy."

In October 2022, Musk wrote on Twitter that he was taking the brand of semaglutide, Insider's Anna Miller reported .

Chelsea Handler in 2022. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler said she was on semaglutide without realizing it.

Comedian Chelsea Handler said she took semaglutide without knowing what it was.

Speaking on the " Call Her Daddy " podcast in January 2023, Handler said her "anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody."

"I didn't even know I was on it," Handler said. "She said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'"

When Handler told a friend who was also taking the drug that she felt nauseous and was taking something called semaglutide, the friend told her that semaglutide is Ozempic.

Handler said she stopped using the drug.

Khloe Kardashian. SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian responded to accusations that she takes weight loss drugs by saying she's been working out for years.

In January 2023, Khloe Kardashian posted an image of herself on the cover of Sorbet magazine on Instagram.

One person commented saying, "The fact she uses dibetic [sic] medication to get this skinny is disturbing," Buzzfeed reported .

Kardashian responded : "Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."

Rosie O'Donnell Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty

Rosie O'Donnell said tirzepatide helped her lose 10 pounds and stop thinking about food.

In January 2023, comedian Rosie O'Donnell said she had lost 10 pounds since Christmas by taking tirzepatide and drinking less soda.

O'Donnell said in a series of TikTok videos that her appetite significantly decreased and she spends less time thinking about food, Insider's Gabby Landsverk reported .

"I'd say it feels like freedom. Freedom from intrusive thoughts about food, about what you're eating," she said. "I think it's fantastic."

Kyle Richards at BravoCon 2022. Cindy Ord/Bravo

Kyle Richards said she's not taking semaglutide and finds the rumors "frustrating."

Kyle Richards said outright that she is not on weight-loss drugs.

After posting a photo in workout clothes on Instagram on January 5 2023, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star received many comments from people speculating she was taking semaglutide.

In response to one person who said she was on Ozempic, Richards said: "do not spread lies. I'm not on ozempic."

Speaking to Extra in February, Richards said she finds the accusations "frustrating."

"I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5, 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours," she said. "I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating."