Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

1-year-old killed, 3 siblings hurt after vehicle flipped multiple times in ejection crash on I-45

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlrhg_0lGzy8pC00

A 1-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on the North Freeway overnight, and three other children who were inside the car are in the hospital.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes in the 8400 block of I-45 near Veteran's Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The North Freeway was closed for several hours overnight as crews worked to clear the crash.

Video from the scene shows a black Honda crossover smashed up and surrounded by debris.

A witness told Houston police the Honda somehow lost control, slammed into the sidewall of the freeway, then flipped several times.

Inside the car were seven people total -- four children who are all siblings, two adult passengers, and the adult driver.

Two of the children and one adult were ejected from the car, according to HPD. A 1-year-old girl was killed, and a 3-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man are in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators said the two other children -- a 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy-- were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 33-year-old man who was driving and a 31-year-old woman -- the children's mother -- were not injured, police said.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

"We have a DRE and a DWI unit out here conducting field sobriety tests, doing that aspect of the investigation," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "At this time, it's too early in the investigation to know if anybody was intoxicated or not, but we have to check all angles."

Investigators said none of the children were properly restrained. There was reportedly one car seat inside the vehicle, but it was in the trunk.

The driver was detained at the scene and a field sobriety test was conducted, police said. Investigators did not say whether or not the driver was intoxicated or if charges would be filed.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Driver charged with murder was intoxicated in rollover crash that killed 1-year-old, HPD says
Houston, TX3 days ago
16-year-old's death is 'even more hurtful' after suspect's charge upgraded to murder, family says
Houston, TX13 days ago
Tragedy strikes Texas family as 3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills sister
Houston, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Good Samaritan chases down drunken driver after crash that killed Texas cop: 'You f---ing killed somebody'
Lake Worth, TX21 days ago
Teen and 2 horses dead after vehicle crashes into group riding stolen horses, police say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Texas 5-Year-Old Slammed To The Ground And Punched By Man During Crawfish Boil
League City, TX2 days ago
Pregnant woman run over as she attempted to rescue toddler from car thieves
Libertyville, IL19 days ago
Missouri police confirm body found Friday was missing 13-year-old Jayden Robker
Gladstone, MO4 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD9 days ago
8-year-old boy burned, scarred after 9-year-old neighbor pours boiling water over his head
Houston, TX20 days ago
13-year-old missing for over a month found dead in wooded area near Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
While Cops Searched for Her, Texas Mom Accused of Abandoning Kids Responded to Their Social Media Posts: Chief
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Passengers Called 911 to Get Police to Rescue Them From Plane After Being Held On Tarmac For Nearly Six Hours, Airline Fined $225,000
Fort Lauderdale, FL8 days ago
A United flight was grounded after a passenger found a bomb threat note in the bathroom: reports
Burlington, VT3 days ago
81-year-old man dies after dog attack in San Antonio; suspect arrested, police say
San Antonio, TX18 days ago
Four-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old in Houston, sheriff says
Houston, TX4 days ago
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Galena Park, TX25 days ago
Hundreds of passengers on Galveston cruise ship stricken with mysterious illness
Galveston, TX9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy