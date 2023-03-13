Chicago First Alert Weather: Waves of snow showers

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lake effect snow 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lake effect snow is causing low visibility for commuters Monday.

Waves of snow showers are expected through this evening, including lake effect snow for Northwest Indiana. According to the National Weather Service, the most impactful snow will fall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Areas in Northwest Indiana, mostly in Porter County, could see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation later Monday.

Monday's temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Conditions clear heading into the evening with temperatures falling to the teens.

Dry weather both Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures moderate. Highs returns to the 50s by Wednesday.

Rain possibly with snow returns Thursday into Friday.