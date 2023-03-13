Open in App
Monmouth County, NJ
News 12

Preparing for possible coastal flooding in New Jersey ahead of nor'easter

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

Programming Note: News 12 New Jersey will be LIVE tomorrow at 4:30 a.m. showing you the forecast outlook and conditions on the roads. Stay safe.

Spring may be around the corner, but winter is saying not so fast.

As the nor’easter continues to roll in across the region, crews are preparing for a number of weather scenarios. Up north, snow is the biggest factor. In Monmouth County, rain and heavy wind are the topics of conversation.

MORE: Nor'easter prep: Thunderbolt 12 monitors road conditions in Somerset County

Manasquan experienced on-and-off again rain as strong wind came in Monday morning. The inlet saw mild currents as the sun came up. The trend continued this afternoon in Belmar. Choppy waves could be seen hitting the beach as the rain pushed on. Roads were wet, slick and sandy as the wind managed to blow sand onto the streets.

Crews have been out across Monmouth County since the morning preparing for the storm.

MORE: News 12 local forecast report

"The key to a wind and rain event is making sure that the stormwater management system that is in place is working effectively. All the catch basins are clear, any excess water is channeled out the way it’s supposed to,” said Kevin Kane, business administrator for the borough of Belmar.

Monmouth County isn't expected to see any snowfall, but crews are prepared in the event they do. Police will monitor streets under flood watch later Monday evening.

MORE: Winter Weather Ready Guide


