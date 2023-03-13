Jenna Ortega says she turned down 'Wednesday' a 'couple times' because she was worried it would 'prevent' her from getting movie roles

Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday" and "Scream 6" Netflix / Paramount Pictures

Jenna Ortega told the Times of London that she initially turned down "Wednesday" multiple times.

She said that she was worried another TV show could "prevent" her from making her jump to movies.

Ortega only reconsidered after finding out renowned director Tim Burton was involved.

Jenna Ortega said she turned down the lead role in "Wednesday" multiple times because she was worried it would take her away from starring in movies.

Ortega became an international star after playing the titular character in the hit Netflix mystery series . After premiering last year, the series has been renewed for a second season , spawned a viral dance scene , and Ortega has received Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globe nominations.

However, Ortega told the Times of London that she initially didn't want to sign on to another TV show.

"I got the email, passed on it," she said. "I had done so much TV in my life. All I've ever wanted to do is film. When I first started acting, I don't want to say nobody believed in me, but at the same time, nobody believed in me. You have to prove yourself. It's only in the last three or four years that I've been able to start going up for film. I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about."

Over the last few years, Ortega has become a horror star after starring in the "Scream" franchise and other indie films such as "X" and "Studio 666."

The actor eventually signed on because "Wednesday" is produced by Tim Burton, the prolific filmmaker behind "Beetlejuice" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Ortega continued: "The only reason I went back is because Tim is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, 'Ah, no — I think I'm OK,' a couple [more] times."

Jenna Ortega arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The "Scream" star also said that she thought the series wouldn't be popular.

"The cast and I, I remember, we used to talk about it in Romania , we were like, 'Hey, what do you think will happen with the show?'" Ortega said. "That was it, that was the most we ever really got into it. So I thought it wasn't going to be watched. That it will be a nice little gem that someone finds."

The 20-year-old star, who previously received some fame from starring in the Disney show "Stuck in the Middle," added that she does not enjoy being a public figure.

"I used to do a Disney show when I was younger," Ortega said. "I was a little bit of a public figure, used to get recognized, or whatever. When I look back, I think I was so out of place. I didn't understand where I was … and you start to see Hollywood for the first time, and it's a bit intimidating, a bit off-putting."

She continued: "I felt like I was a people's princess. I didn't really feel like myself. Then it started to slow down and I lived a pretty normal life [until 'Wednesday']."

"Wednesday" is available to stream on Netflix.