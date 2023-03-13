Factbox-Which companies are affected by SVB collapse?

March 14 (Reuters) - Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) last week became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis, sending shockwaves through the global financial system and prompting regulators to step in to contain the fallout.

The collapse also raised concerns that rising interest rates could expose vulnerabilities in the global economy as a decades-long era of cheap money ends.

Below is a list of companies across the globe that have their deposits with the bank:

NORTH AMERICA

Companies in the United States disclosed around $5 billion in deposits, besides various credit facilities, with the bank.

ROBLOX (RBLX.N)

The online gaming firm says about 5% of its $3 billion cash and securities balance, or about $150 million, as of Feb. 28 were held with SVB.

ROKU (ROKU.O)

The streaming devices maker says it has about $487 million, or 26% of its cash and cash equivalents, held in deposits with SVB.

BUZZFEED (BZFD.O)

The digital media firm said it had about $56 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2022, majority of which was held at SVB.

SUNLIGHT FINANCIAL HOLDING INC (SUNL.N)

Solar financing provider said most of the company's unrestricted cash, which is $64 million out of $73.2 million, is with SVB as of March 10.

ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC (AT.TO)

The Canada-based tech firm says it maintained U.S. bank accounts with SVB which amount to $55 million in deposits.

ASTRA SPACE INC (ASTR.O)

The rocket maker says its cash is held on deposit with SVB, with the amount representing about 15% of the company's current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, as of March 10.

COHU INC (COHU.O)

The semiconductor products maker says it has deposit accounts with SVB with an aggregate balance of about $12.3 million, which is around 3.8% of the company’s total cash and investments.

ROCKET LAB USA INC (RKLB.O)

The rocket maker says it had deposit accounts with SVB with an aggregate balance of about $38 million, or roughly 7.9% of the company's total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Dec. 31.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY INC (ALKT.O)

The digital banking solutions provider says it had deposit accounts with SVB with an aggregate balance of about $3.3 million, along with around $8.3 million in "sweep" accounts used by SVB to purchase external assets.

STITCH FIX (SFIX.O)

The online styling service firm says it anticipates that its $40 million credit line with SVB will not be available due to the bank's collapse.

CIRCLE

U.S. cryptocurrency firm Circle says $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USD Coin reserves are at SVB.

BLOCKFI

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi Inc has roughly $227 million in unprotected funds at SVB, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC (PAYO.O)

The global payments provider says out of its roughly $6.4 billion in total cash balances as of Dec. 31, less than $20 million was held at SVB.

LENDINGCLUB CORP (LC.N)

The financial firm, which had $8 billion of total assets as of Feb. 28, says its relationship with SVB is limited to funds on deposit of $21 million, adding it does not pose a risk to the company's ongoing operations.

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY (VIR.O)

The biotech firm says it maintains operating accounts at SVB with about $220 million as of Friday.

SUNRUN (RUN.O)

Residential solar company Sunrun Inc (RUN.O) says it has cash deposits with SVB totaling nearly $80 million, while SVB's undrawn commitment in the non-recourse senior aggregation warehouse facility is about $40 million.

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC (NOVA.N)

Sunnova's subsidiary is part of a credit facility where SVB serves as a lender, with unfunded commitments of $15 million under a Back-Leverage Facility.

OAK STREET HEALTH INC (OSH.N)

The healthcare firm says SVB is lender for $300 million term loan credit facility along with Hercules Capital Inc, of which company has drawn $75 million.

GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC (DNA.N)

The drug developer says cash balance of its subsidiary Zymergen Inc is held in deposit accounts at SVB, representing about $74 million of the company's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31.

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC (ATEC.O)

The medical technology firm says it maintained deposit accounts with SVB of about $14 million that are used for its day-to-day operations.

EUROPE

Around 16 tech and life sciences companies in Europe have disclosed about $190 million in exposure to SVB in the UK and the United States.

TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC (TRST.L)

The Danish firm, which runs a global review platform, says SVB UK was its principal banking partner, with $36 million held in the bank and $18 million is currently in transfer out of SVB UK but pending confirmation

DIACEUTICS (DXRX.L)

The technology and solutions provider to the pharma industry warns of material uncertainty over its ability to service its working capital in the short term. It had most of its 22.2 million pounds in cash in SVB accounts and tried to move its cash before SVB's closure but the transaction is pending.

ZEALAND PHARMA (ZELA.CO)

The Danish drug developer has deposits totalling 162.6 million Danish crowns ($23.4 million) at SVB, which was about 15% of the group's liquid funds

PHARMING GROUP NV (PHAR.AS)

The biopharmaceutical company says it has $26 million of deposits at SVB U.S., and expects to not bear any losses on these deposits

KINNEVIK AB (KINVb.ST)

The Sweden-based investment firm says its pro rata share of SVB deposits amounts to less than $20 million.

ALECTA

The Swedish pension fund, an SVB shareholder since 2019, has around 1,200 billion Swedish crowns ($111.94 billion) in assets under management and says its total investment in SVB was just under 9 billion crowns.

ASIA-PACIFIC

NITRO SOFTWARE (NTO.AX)

Australia's productivity software maker Nitro Software Ltd (NTO.AX) said it had about $12.18 million of its global cash reserves held on deposit at SVB.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

($1 = 10.7200 Swedish crowns)

Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil, Shreyaa Narayanan, Yadarisa Shabong, Sameer Manekar, Leroy Leo, Khushi Mandowara and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng, Sriraj Kalluvila Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva

