Augusta mom to host first autism walk in honor of son

By Shawn Cabbagestalk,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHf3Y_0lGv1Qwh00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local mom is bringing the community together to spread awareness about autism. Deidre Roberson and her son, Marshall, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk more about the autism walk and breakfast.

Autism walk: April 2 at 9 a.m. at Lake Olmstead Park.
Autism breakfast: April 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Augusta-Richmond County Public Library on Telfair St.

MOM Moving Over Mountains Against Autism: https://www.facebook.com/groups/680833413501336/

