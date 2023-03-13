Rishi Sunak unveils £5bn extra defence spending ahead of US Aukus summit – UK politics live

4.52pm GMT

Iain Duncan Smith criticises Sunak for backing away from calling China threat

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader and one of the most prominent China hawks in the party, used his question to James Cleverly in the statement on the integrated review to mock the government’s new approach.

He said that, when Rishi Sunak was standing for the leadership last summer, he described China as a “systemic threat” . That was later watered down to “systemic challenge”, and treating China with “robust pragmatism. He went on:

That robust pragmatism meant that we have sanctioned nobody in Hong Kong, when America has sanctioned 10; that we have sanctioned three low officials in Xinjiang, when America has sanctioned 11, including Chen Quanguo, the achitect of that terrible atrocity; and we did not kick out the Chinese officials who beat people up on the streets of the UK. But now I understand that [China is seen as] an epoch-defining challenge. I just want to ask, in the document that the prime minister has produced today, in the same paragraph he does refer to that epoc-definining challenge. But then he goes on to say that this is in the face of that “threat". Does this now mean that China is a threat? Or an epoch-defining challenge? Or a challenging government epoch? Or even none of that?

In reply, James Cleverly , the foreign secretary, said he could understand the desire to sum up the policy towards China with a single phrase. But he said with a country as big and as significant as China, it was not possible to make it that simple.

4.28pm GMT

How UK government has toughened up its language on China in integrated review since 2021

Here is a key passage in the integrated review refresh explaining government policy to China. It says:

The UK’s China policy is being updated to respond to two overarching factors that have continued to evolve since IR2021: i. First, China’s size and significance on almost every global issue, which will continue to increase in the years ahead in ways that will be felt in the UK and around the world. China is a long-standing permanent member of the UN Security Council. It now accounts for nearly a fifth of the world economy and is a major investor in the developing world. It is highly advanced in several industrial, scientific and technological fields, and plays a vital role in many global supply chains of importance to the UK. As the world’s largest investor in sustainable energy and the largest emitter of carbon, the choices that China makes are critical to our collective ability to tackle climate change. In other areas such as global health and pandemic preparedness, decisions taken by China have the potential to have profound impact on our lives at home. ii. Second, the UK’s growing concerns about the actions and stated intent of the CCP. Since IR2021, it has chosen to strengthen its partnership with Russia just as Russia pursued its invasion of Ukraine, and continued to disregard universal human rights and its international commitments, from Tibet and Xinjiang to Hong Kong. Its ‘new multilateralism’ is challenging the centrality of human rights and freedoms in the UN system. It has pursued rapid and opaque military modernisation with huge new investments, militarised disputed islands in the South China Sea, and refused to renounce the use of force to achieve its objectives with regard to Taiwan. It has used economic power to coerce countries with which it disagrees, such as Lithuania. The CCP has sanctioned British parliamentarians and acted in other ways to undermine free speech. And as the Director General of MI5 identified publicly last year, it has engaged in both espionage and interference in the UK. The UK does not accept that China’s relationship with the UK or its impact on the international system are set on a predetermined course. Our preference is for better cooperation and understanding, and predictability and stability for global public good. But we believe that this will depend on the choices China makes, and will be made harder if trends towards greater authoritarianism and assertiveness overseas continue. The UK’s policy towards China will therefore be anchored in our core national interests and our higher interest in an open and stable international order, based on the UN Charter and international law. Where it is consistent with these interests, we will engage constructively with the Chinese government, business and people and cooperate on shared priorities. But wherever the CCP’s actions and stated intent threaten the UK’s interests, we will take swift and robust action to protect them. This is the template for mature diplomacy between two P5 nations and is aligned with the approaches adopted by our closest allies and partners, including those in Europe, the US, Australia, Canada and Japan.

By comparision, this is what the original integrated review , published in March 2021, said about China. Since then, the language has been toughened – although not as much as some Conservatives want.

China as a systemic competitor. China’s increasing power and international assertiveness is likely to be the most significant geopolitical factor of the 2020s. The scale and reach of China’s economy, size of its population, technological advancement and increasing ambition to project its influence on the global stage, for example through the Belt and Road Initiative, will have profound implications worldwide. Open, trading economies like the UK will need to engage with China and remain open to Chinese trade and investment, but they must also protect themselves against practices that have an adverse effect on prosperity and security. Cooperation with China will also be vital in tackling transnational challenges, particularly climate change and biodiversity loss … China’s growing international stature is by far the most significant geopolitical factor in the world today, with major implications for British values and interests and for the structure and shape of the international order. The fact that China is an authoritarian state, with different values to ours, presents challenges for the UK and our allies. China will contribute more to global growth than any other country in the next decade with benefits to the global economy. China and the UK both benefit from bilateral trade and investment, but China also presents the biggest state-based threat to the UK’s economic security.

4.09pm GMT

Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative chair of the Commons defence committee, says many MPs hoped that previous cuts to the defence budget would be cut today. The world is sliding towards a new cold war, but the government is maintaining a peacetime budget. He says the government should move to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence now.

Cleverly says the government has committed to 2.5% as a sustainable baseline. He says the government will continue to assess threats, and make sure policy is aligned to deal with them.

4.04pm GMT

Alicia Kearns , the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons foreign affairs committee, says she welcomes much of what is in the revised integrated review. But she says China should not just be seen as an economic threat. She urges the government to show greater resolve in dealing with Chinese oppression, for example, by shutting down their illegal police stations abroad .

Cleverly says the government considers that the threat from China is not just economic.

4.00pm GMT

Sunak says China is 'epoch-defining challenge to type of international order we want'

The updated integrated review includes a foreword from Rishi Sunak. This is what he says in it about China.

China poses an epoch-defining challenge to the type of international order we want to see, both in terms of security and values – and so our approach must evolve. We will work with our partners to engage with Beijing on issues such as climate change. But where there are attempts by the Chinese Communist party to coerce or create dependencies, we will work closely with others to push back against them. And we are taking new action to protect ourselves, our democracy and our economy at home.

3.53pm GMT

David Lammy , the shadow foreign secretary, says the original integrated review had some serious shortcomings. He says it did not see the risk of the Taliban taking over Kabul, and it did not anticipate the invasion of Ukraine. He says it did not even mention Taiwan.

He says it said almost nothing about the EU.

And he says the rhetoric in the document, on topics such as the fight against kleptocracy and the importance of international law, contrasted poorly with what the government was doing.

3.49pm GMT

Cleverly is now setting out highlights from the review that were briefed overnight.

3.44pm GMT

Cleverly says the updated review sets out how the government will respond to China. He says the government “cannot be blind to the increasingly aggressive military and economic behaviour of the Chinese Communist party, including stoking tensions across the Taiwan Strait and attempts to strong-arm partners”.

3.42pm GMT

Cleverly claims UK now 'walks taller' in world than it has done for many years

Cleverly starts by saying the integrated review published two years ago set out how the UK would thrive in a more complicated age.

It showed how the government would use “the combined might of every part of government to ensure that our country remains safe, prosperous and influential into the 2030s”, he says.

He says the approach was right. He goes on:

On every continent of the world, the United Kingdom walks taller today than it has done for many years.

This provokes some laughter.

3.37pm GMT

James Cleverly's statement to MPs about updated integrated defence and security review

James Cleverly , the foreign secretary, is now making his statement to MPs about the updated integrated defence and security review.

3.36pm GMT

Deltapoll has polling out today giving Labour a 23-point lead over the Conservatives – up seven points on the previous week.

James Johnson , a pollster who used to work for Theresa May, has highlighted these figures showing Rishi Sunak’s approval ratings going up in recent weeks, particularly among people who voted Tory in 2019.

3.24pm GMT

Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes say they don't agree with MSP's call to move 'down a gear' on independence

Humza Yousaf has said he would shift the campaign for independence into “fifth gear” if he wins the SNP leadership, following a suggestion from a colleague that it should “go down a gear”, PA Media reports.

Ben Macpherson , the minister for social security in the Scottish government, said it would take longer than the short or medium term for Scotland to become a successful independent country. Writing in Scotland on Sunday yesterday , Macpherson said:

Any reckless, overly disruptive path to statehood would quickly make our quality of life in Scotland poorer. Better to go down a gear and take the journey at a reasonably safe speed than crash trying to rush things.

Today, on a visit to Stirling, Yousaf , the health secretary in the Scottish government and one of the three SNP leadership candidates, said he disagreed. Asked about Macpherson’s comment, he replied:

I have the opposite view, I think we should be ramping up, not ramping down activity. If I was the first minister I’d put us into fifth gear – let alone take it down a gear. There’s a number of prospectus papers I would commit to publishing around the case for independence as soon as I become first minister. But also, on day one, we’ve got to kick start the Yes movement.

Humza Yousaf in Stirling today. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Kate Forbes , the finance secretary and Yousaf’s main rival, also said she disagreed with Macpherson suggestion that independence should be made less of an immediate goal, and more of a long term one. She said:

I would fundamentally disagree [with Macpherson]. I think we have learned lessons of how not to do it from Brexit, but I think you can be far more effective in laying the groundwork from the very beginning. I think the nature of the transition is that it’s gradual, but I would distance myself from the assumption that it would take decades, or indeed many, many years.

Yousaf and Forbes, who are the two frontrunners in the contest, have both been accused of favouring a more gradual approach to independence than Nicola Sturgeon. Ash Regan, the former community safety minister who is the third candidate in the contest, appears to prioritise independence more than her rivals. She has said she thinks Scotland could get independence without a referendum if enough voters back pro-independence parties .

Kate Forbes on a visit to the Empower Women for Change organisation in Glasgow today. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

3.02pm GMT

Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative chair of the Commons defence committee, has expressed concern about the illegal migration bill. In an interview with BBC News he said that, if called to speak in the debate this afternoon, he would ask how someone, from Somalia, for example, could legitimately claim asylum in the UK without having to cross the Channel in a small boat. “When we have [the answer to] that, then we do have a solution,” he said, implying that in its current state the bill was flawed.

2.23pm GMT

Former Tory minister Chris Skidmore says he won't vote for illegal migration bill out of respect for international law

Chris Skidmore, the Conservative former minister who did a net zero review for the government and who is standing down at the next election, has said he will not vote for the illegal migration bill tonight.

Caroline Nokes , another former Tory minister, has also said she will not vote for the bill. She said the proposals filled her with “absolute horror” .

Two MPs abstaining does not constitute a significant rebellion. But what Nokes and Skidmore have shown is that the bill does not have universal support on the government backbenches. As Michael Savage and Toby Helm reported in the Observer yesterday, “a potential Tory rebellion [is] already brewing over the proposals”. There are even reports that Priti Patel, the former home secretary, may speak out against parts of the bill.

Related: Revealed: child refugees will be detained or deported under small boats plan

2.07pm GMT

Raising defence spending makes cuts in other areas of spending, or tax rises, more likely, says IFS thinktank

These are from Ben Zaranko , an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies , has posted a thread on Twitter about the significance of Rishi Sunak saying he wants to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP “in the longer term”. It starts here.

And here are some of the points he is making.

And this is from Paul Johnson , the director of the IFS (and Zaranko’s boss).

1.28pm GMT

Rees-Mogg says he's 'not fussed' what Lineker said, but claims row strengthens case for abolition of licence fee

Many Tories were furious with Gary Lineker for comparing the language used by the government to discuss migrants with what was said in Nazi Germany. More than 30 MPs and peers reportedly signed a letter saying Lineker should apologise “at the very least” . It was organised by the Common Sense group, a rightwing Tory caucus particularly hostile to liberalism.

But not all rightwingers think the same way. Jacob Rees-Mogg , the former business secretary, is more libertarian than his Common Sense colleagues and he told GB News this morning that he was “not fussed” about Lineker criticising the govenrment. Rees-Mogg, who also presents a show on the station, said:

I think those of us broadly on the right have to be very, very careful about attacking people for freedom of speech, so I’m not fussed about what he says.

But Rees-Mogg did argue that the row strengthened the case for the abolition of the BBC licence fee. He said:

[Lineker] can say what he likes. The issue is that the BBC is the state broadcaster and that it’s funded by a tax on televisions. If it weren’t, then we wouldn’t need to worry about its impartiality. Actually, if we change the funding mechanism of the BBC, we could have a much freer media, as they do in the United States, where people are allowed to say what they think. I think that would be much better rather than this pretence that the BBC is impartial, which it isn’t, and then having rows about particular presenters.

Asked about the licence fee at the morning lobby briefing, the No 10 spokesperson said:

We remain committed to the licence fee for the rest of the current charter. But we’ve been clear that the BBC’s funding model faces major challenges due to changes in the way people consume media. And it’s necessary to look at ways to ensure long-term sustainability.

The BBC’s current charter runs out in 2027.

1.08pm GMT

No 10 says it is 'pleased' BBC's dispute with Gary Lineker has been resolved

At the No 10 lobby briefing the spokesperson said the government was glad that the BBC’s dispute with Gary Lineker had been resolved. He said:

We’re pleased that this situation has been resolved and that fans will be able to watch Match of the Day as normal this weekend.

The spokesperson repeated the line used previously about Rishi Sunak being “disappointed” by the language used by Lineker in relation to the government’s small boats policy, and the rhetoric used by ministers, but the spokesperson declined to say Lineker should apologise.

The spokesperson also declined to offer full backing to Richard Sharp, the BBC chair (and Sunak’s former boss at Goldman Sachs). No 10 is still waiting for the outcome of the review into the appointment process being carried out by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments, the spokesperson said.

12.59pm GMT

Russia and China will be 'breathing sigh of relief' because £5bn extra for MoD not enough, says Tory defence committee chair

Tobias Ellwood , the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons defence committee, told Sky News this morning that the extra £5bn for defence announced by Rishi Sunak was not enough. Pointing out that Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, was lobbying for twice that sum , Ellwood said that extra £5bn, although welcome, would not reverse the cuts to defence spending in the last defence review.

He also claimed that countries like Russia and China would be “breathing a sigh of relief”. He said:

The next couple of years are going to get very, very dangerous indeed. This year particularly, 2023, will be critical for Ukraine. Britain has done brilliantly in stepping forward, pushing the envelope, because we have become rather risk averse, too timid, in dealing with aggressive nations such as Russia and China. But we can only do that with the hard power. And I think Russia and China will be breathing a sigh of relief that we have not invested further in our armed forces at this time. We are at the foothills of another cold war. Globalisation in its current form is actually dying. And it’s countries like Britain that usually step forward and other nations follow. We can only do that if we invest further in our defence.

12.43pm GMT

There are no urgent questions in the Commons today, which means James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, will deliver his statement on “IR23”, the update to the integrated defence and security review, at 3.30pm. After that is over, Andrew Griffith, a Treasury minister, will give a statment on the sale of the UK arm of the Silicon Valley Bank.

12.35pm GMT

James Cleverly confirms BBC World Service to get extra £20m for its 42 language services

The Foreign Office has confirmed that, as part of the integrated defence and security review update being published today, BBC World Service will get an extra £20m. It says this will protected its 42 language services for the next two years.

James Cleverly , the foreign secretary, said:

As the world’s most trusted international broadcaster, the BBC World Service is a vital tool in providing accurate and impartial news, analysis and discussion in 42 languages to 365 million people around the world each week. This one-off funding will allow the BBC World Service to maintain its unrivalled status as the world’s largest international broadcaster, and to continue playing its crucial role in tackling harmful disinformation through providing trusted, impartial news and analysis globally.

Last year the Foreign Office said it was spending £94m a year on the World Service.

12.22pm GMT

MPs will vote on the illegal migration bill at 10pm tonight after the second reading debate. In a clear and hard-hitting report on the legislation, the Institute for Governmen t thinktank says there are seven questions ministers need to answer to explain how it might work. The IfG says:

Without increased capacity to remove people, classifying ever more arrivals as inadmissible will not help the government reduce the backlog or the money spent on accommodation – or improve public trust in the immigration system. And at a human level, it has the potential to cause serious harm to vulnerable people.

12.08pm GMT

Keir Starmer has urged the government to negotiate an end to the strike by junior doctors taking place in England today. He said:

The way to resolve strikes is to get around the table and to negotiate and compromise and come to a settlement. That’s what the government needs to do. Many people will be really anxious today. They know there isn’t full emergency cover, they know that operations are now going to be cancelled, including in serious areas like cancer. So the anxiety this will put upon people who rely on the NHS is huge.

Junior doctors on strike outside St Thomas’ hospital in Westminster, London, today. Photograph: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock

12.04pm GMT

Keir Starmer and the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, being shown a hydrogen fuel cell stack by CEO Phil Caldwell and production manager Steve Brown (left) during their tour of production facilities of the fuel cell manufacturer, Ceres Power, in Surrey this morning.

Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

12.01pm GMT

Sturgeon hits back at Rachel Reeves after shadow chancellor criticises SNP's income tax policies

Nicola Sturgeon , Scotland’s first minister, has rejected a claim by Labour that taxes are higher in Scotland for higher earners because the SNP has mismanaged the economy.

Rachel Reeves , the shadow chancellor, made that claim on a visit to Scotland. As the Times reports , Reeves said:

The way I see it is the last Labour government was able to keep taxes low and invest in public services and we were able to do it because we grew the economy. When Labour was last in power — and we were in for 13 years —the average growth rate per year was 2.1%. The average growth rate the last 13 years under the Tories has been 1.4%. And taxes are at the highest level of being in the UK for 70 years. The Conservatives have become a high-tax party and the SNP too because they become low-growth parties … We’ve got to grow the economy.

In response, Sturgeon said taxes were higher for higher earners in Scotland because the Scottish government was more committed to redistribution than the UK government. She said the fact that Labour did not support the SNP on this showed it was “Tory-lite”.

Increasingly the Scottish government has been using its powers under devolution to set income tax rates that are different from those applying in the rest of the UK. In a recent report , the Institute for Fiscal Studies explained the difference. It said:

The Scottish income tax system has more bands and different rates compared with the rest of the UK. The effect is that income tax liabilities are a very small amount lower in Scotland for those on less than £28,000 per year, but greater for those on higher incomes – sometimes by quite large margins. For example, someone on £50,000 will pay £1,550 more tax in Scotland than in the rest of the UK, and someone on £150,000 will pay £3,900 more, in the coming tax year.

The IFS report also backed up Sturgeon’s analysis. It said the Scottish government had used its powers “to make the system more progressive, as well as to raise more revenue to fund public services”.

11.42am GMT

Starmer says Richard Sharp's position as BBC chair 'increasingly untenable'

Keir Starmer has said Richard Sharp should resign as chair of the BBC. As ITV reports, this morning Starmer said:

I think Richard Sharp’s position is increasingly untenable. I think most people watching the complete mess of the last few days would say how on earth is he still in position and Gary Lineker has been taken off air? This is a mess of the BBC’s own making, they need to sort it out and sort it out fast.

As Jessica Elgot reports, Starmer is echoing what Lucy Powell , the shadow culture secretary, said yesterday. Powell also described Sharp’s position at “increasingly untenable”.

Even before the Gary Lineker row erupted, Sharp was already facing calls for his resignation because, when applying for the job of BBC chair, he did not disclose his role in helping Boris Johnson get access to a loan facility, reportedly worth around £800,000.

11.25am GMT

Here is the No 10 readout of the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese , his Australian counterpart, in San Diego last night. They agreed Aukus was “an unprecedented endeavour which will protect our people and support our defence industrial bases for generations to come”, No 10 says.

Rishi Sunak with Anthony Albanese at the Lionfish seafood restaurant in San Diego last night. Photograph: Leon Neal/AP

11.17am GMT

Richard Dannatt , a peer and a former head of the army, has told the Sun he does not think the extra £5bn for defence announced today (see 9.24am) goes far enough. He told the paper:

This government is beginning to look like an ostrich over defence spending. The parallels to the 1930s grow stronger – a threat from a dictator in Europe and a refusal to reinvest or rearm.

10.59am GMT

Hospitals could be 'even safer than normal' during junior doctors' strike because consultants covering, BMA leader says

Junior hospital doctors in England started a 72-hour strike this morning. My colleagues Denis Campbell and Aubrey Allegretti have the story.

Related: Junior doctors’ strike prompts tens of thousands of hospital cancellations

This morning Prof Philip Banfield , the chair of the BMA’s council, claimed that, paradoxically, hospitals could be safer than normal, because elective operations won’t be taking place and because more senior doctors, consultants, would be covering for the doctors on strike. He told the Today programme:

What is going to happen over this next three days is that we are going to see senior doctors – I don’t like the words junior and senior, this is just a level of experience and training – so we’re seeing consultants and specialist doctors cover. They will stop, or should stop, their elective work and actually the NHS is maintaining a great deal of elective work. So we should see that the service is safe. In fact, actually, we should see it is even safer than normal.

Asked to explain that, he said:

Because the care is going to be given by consultants, consultants seeing patients, doing things that they normally wouldn’t do.

10.42am GMT

The SNP leadership debate on Sky News this evening will start at 7pm, not 8pm, as the agenda originally stated. I’ve corrected that now. Some sources were wrongly saying 8pm.

10.19am GMT

This is from Jonathan Beale, the BBC’s defence correspondent, on today’s defence spending announcement. (See 9.24am.)

10.16am GMT

Lineker says public response to Twitter row has shown people mainly 'welcoming and generous' towards refugees

My colleague Caroline Davies will be covering all the details of the Gary Lineker story, and the BBC’s climbdown, on a separate live blog.

Related: Gary Lineker to return to Match of the Day as BBC announces review of its social media guidelines – live

Lineker has responded to the BBC announcement in a Twitter thread starting here.

And he is still speaking out in defence of refugees.

10.10am GMT

BBC apologises for 'potential confusion' caused by social media rules that led to Lineker's suspension and announces review

Tim Davie, the BBC director general, has issued a statement announcing that Gary Lineker is going back on air. In it he says that there are “grey areas” in the corporation’s guidance on the use of social media, that this has caused “potential confusion”, and he adds: “I apologise for this”.

He says the guidelines will be reviewed by an independent expert, with a particular focus on how they should apply to freelance broadcasters operating outside news and current affairs (such as Lineker). The guidelines should be “clear, proportionate and appropriate”, he says.

Sky’s Rob Harris has tweeted the full statement.

10.04am GMT

Rishi Sunak on a visit to the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego after he arrived in the city yesterday. The decomissioned vessel is now a museum. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Rishi Sunak meeting Anthony Albanese, the Australian PM, in the Lionfish seafood restaurant in San Diego last night. Photograph: Leon Neal/AP

9.54am GMT

Dan Sabbagh, the Guardian’s defence editor, has written an analysis of the defence spending announcement (see 9.24am) and the integrated review update. Here is an extract.

China, previously “a systemic competitor” – a phrase generally useful, if unmemorable – has upgraded to presenting an “epoch-defining challenge” – as a nod to the Conservative backbenchers who had wanted Beijing to be designated as a threat, similar to that used to describe Russia. This, in fact, was Truss’s reason for reopening the integrated review, to make such an aggressive re-designation that would only have further inflamed already fraught relations with Beijing. Epoch-defining is a large notion, not least because epochs tend to be very long, while integrated reviews emerge every two years, and if Labour wins, the party is likely to want to refocus on Russia, if, that is, the US allows them. Nevertheless “epoch-defining” also suggests the world is becoming a different kind of unsafe place. Islamist fundamentalism is in retreat, fallen sharply after the territorial defeat of Islamic State and the killing of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In its place is a rapprochement between Russia and China, state actors with larger budgets, more weaponry and sophisticated tools at their disposal. This thinking underlies Sunak’s announcement to recommit to a target of lifting defence spending to 2.5% of GDP “in the longer term”, similar to what was announced by Johnson at the last Nato summit in June, one of his last acts before his premiership collapsed. Johnson, however, put a target date – 2030 – on when the pledge would be met, and Sunak has not.

And here is the full article.

Related: Sunak’s focus may be on China, but it’s Europe’s security that is vital for the UK

9.50am GMT

HSBC to buy Silicon Valley Bank UK for £1 in government rescue deal

The government has struck a last-minute deal for HSBC to buy Silicon Valley Bank’s UK operations, saving thousands of British tech startups and investors from big losses after the biggest bank failure since 2008, my colleague Kalyeena Makortoff reports.

Related: HSBC to buy Silicon Valley Bank UK for £1 in rescue deal

My colleague Graeme Wearden has more coverage on his business live blog.

Related: Silicon Valley Bank: HSBC announces rescue deal for SVB UK – business live

9.45am GMT

Gary Lineker to return to TV, with BBC expected to issue some form of apology to him, Sky claims

According to Rob Harris from Sky News, Gary Lineker will return to his Match of the Day presenting job on the BBC. Harris also claims that Lineker will get some sort of apology from the BBC.

Lineker was taken off air at the weekend, prompting many of his football presenter colleagues to stage what was in effect a mini-strike in solidarity, after a tweet criticising the language used by ministers about the government’s illegal migration bill prompted both Tory fury and claims he had breached BBC impartiality guidelines.

9.24am GMT

Rishi Sunak unveils £5bn extra defence spending ahead of Aukus summit in US

Good morning. Rishi Sunak is in San Diego, California, where today he will meet Joe Biden, the US president, and Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, for an Aukus meeting. Aukus is the Australia/US/UK security pact, primarily focused on providing Australia with nuclear-powered submarine capacity. It was set up when Boris Johnson was prime minister, and now provides him with the material for one of his most over-used jokes .

The meeting will coincide with the publication of the government’s update (or “refresh”, as it is officially called) to the integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy first published in 2021. Liz Truss ordered the update during her short-lived premiership, because she wanted it to take a tougher line on China. IR23, as the “refresh” is also called by No 10, will be published this afternoon.

Overnight, Sunak announced that the Ministry of Defence will get an extra £5bn over the next two years as part of the review, and that the government is committing to raising defence spending to 2.5% of GDP “in the longer term”. In a news release No 10 says:

The 2023 integrated review refresh [IR23] confirms that an additional £5bn will be provided to the Ministry of Defence over the next two years, to help replenish and bolster vital ammunition stocks, modernise the UK’s nuclear enterprise and fund the next phase of the Aukus submarine programme. It follows a £24bn four-year uplift in defence spending in 2020, the largest sustained increase since the cold war. The prime minister will also set out an ambition to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP in the longer term, and the UK will lead a conversation with Allies on future posture and burden sharing at the Nato summit in Lithuania this summer. We will review defence spending after 2025 in light of this ambition.

As my colleague Aubrey Allegretti reports, Conservative MPs are particularly interested in what IR23 will say about China and, speaking to reporters on his flight to California, Rishi Sunak said it was too simplistic just to categorise China as a “threat” (which is what China hawks in his party want). Sunak said:

I don’t think it’s kind of smart or sophisticated foreign policy to reduce our relationship with China – which, after all, is a country with 1.5bn people, the second biggest economy, and member of the UN security council – to just two words. That’s why in the integrated review you will see a very thoughtful and detailed approach to China … I think [China] presents an epoch-defining challenge to us and to the global order.

Aubrey’s full story is here.

Related: Rishi Sunak risks row with Tory hawks over China balancing act

Here is the agenda for the day.

Morning: Keir Starmer is doing a visit ahead of the budget on Wednesday.

11.30am: Downing Street holds a lobby briefing.

2.30pm: Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, takes questions in the Commons.

After 3.30pm: James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, is due to make a Commons statement about the integrated review refresh.

Around 3.30pm UK time: Rishi Sunak records a series of broadcast interviews in San Diego.

After 5.30pm: MPs start the second reading debate for the illegal migration bill.

7pm: Sky News hosts a debate for the SNP leadership candidates.

7.30pm: Sunak meets Joe Biden, the US president, and Anthony Albanese, the Australian PM, at the Aukus meeting. Sunak will also have a bilateral meeting with Biden.

I’ll try to monitor the comments below the line (BTL) but it is impossible to read them all. If you have a direct question, do include “Andrew” in it somewhere and I’m more likely to find it. I do try to answer questions, and if they are of general interest I will post the question and reply above the line (ATL), although I can’t promise to do this for everyone.

If you want to attract my attention quickly, it is probably better to use Twitter. I’m on @AndrewSparrow .

Alternatively, you can email me at andrew.sparrow@theguardian.com .