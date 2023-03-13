Open in App
Texas State
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Rural America & DC Democrats Don't Mix

By B.D. Hobbs,

4 days ago

As Joe Biden continues to push the left's radical, woke agenda, there is still a huge part of the country that wants nothing to do with it. That would be rural Texas, and rural America.

All due to a D.C. Democrat disconnect.

"Particularly at the federal level" said Ray Sullivan, longtime Republican strategist, "All this 'woke' stuff and gender identity really doesn't work well for rural Texas, and rural America. These are folks that have firm foundations in their family, and in their faith, and in their schools. The tone coming particularly from Washington D.C. is not working well."

Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped Biden's policies from taking a toll, which is something Texas Agriculture Sid Miller is trying to do something about, in dealing with the Biden administration.

Photo: Getty Images
