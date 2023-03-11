Raiders win season finale

The Central boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 78-70 win over St. Clair March 3, using a high-scoring night to fend off a late surge from the Cyclones. After being outscored 36-24 in the first half, St. Clair put up 46 points in the second frame, though 42 points from the Raiders were enough to keep Central ahead.

The Raiders shot 48.5 percent from the field and almost 60 percent inside the arc while dominating the boards with 46 rebounds (17 offensive).

Braeden O’Neil and Benjamin Heuer both had double-doubles in the win, as O’Neil finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Heuer had 12, 14, four assists and three blocks. Noah Strickfaden led the scoring with 25 points, while tallying five assists and four rebounds.

Also scoring for the Raiders was Austin Dent (8), Michael Mackenthun (6), Aiden Jensen (5) and Aaron Druley (5).

The Raiders finish the season with a 22-4 record and a share of the Minnesota River Conference Championship. For the Section 2A Tournament, Central earned the No. 1 seed and travel to New Prague March 9 for a showdown with either No. 4 Gencoe-Silver Lake or No. 5 Le Seuer-Henderson. The winner heads to MSU-Mankato March 13 for the subsection championship.

