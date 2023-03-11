‘Cats finish stellar season

After a stellar start to the postseason, the Waconia boys hockey team’s season came to an end in a 6-1 loss to Delano, with Luc Nessa scoring the lone goal off of assists from Zach Sorenson and Drew Vacek. While the Wildcats’ season ended with a loss, the ‘Cats had a stellar season, that included two playoff wins, one of which came against the No. 2 seed.

“This has been one of the most fun seasons of hockey I have ever had,” said coach Anthony Reynolds. “Starting 4-0 then battling some serious illness and injury but still finding a way to go 15-13 on the season and make the section semifinals for the first time in program history (when there’s been an 11 team section). This group of seniors has changed the way our program operates and the young guys are poised to keep the momentum going and build the standard of our program for years to come. Big things are coming for Waconia Boys Hockey.”

