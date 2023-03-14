March Madness bracket 2023: Upset predictions, sleepers, Final Four pick for East Region

Can Zach Edey go where few Boilers have dared?

In the past four decades of Purdue basketball, the Boilers have produced more Sporting News Player of the Year selections (two) than Final Four appearances (um, less than two).

They have stood at the doorstep on so many occasions.

In 1993, NPOY Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson got them to the Elite Eight and a matchup with Duke, but Grant Hill delivered a brilliant defensive performance that shut down the player who’d been nearly unstoppable to that point. In 2000, the Boilers advanced to a regional final against Wisconsin that seemed ideally suited to get Purdue to a Final Four celebration in Indianapolis. The Badgers won by four. And in 2019, all that was necessary to get Purdue to the Final Four was one more free throw against Virginia. It didn’t fall. The Boilers did.

Edey is, in some ways, more dominant than Robinson because of the challenge of dealing with a dexterous 7-4, 295-pound force. But the situation around Robinson was less uncertain than Edey’s is now.

All-region team

C – Zach Edey, Purdue

PG – Kendric Davis, Memphis

C – Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

PG – Tyler Kolek, Marquette

PG – Marquis Nowell, Kansas State

Best first-round game

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence

The funny thing about the anti-Calipari rhetoric that gets thrown around Twitter – and by some legit publications – is they’ll tell you he’s struggling as an offensive coach to adapt to the modern game. Why? Because no one ever lost a recruit for being bad at coaching defense. Talented players want to know they’ll be able to show off their skills.

And why is this wrong? Kentucky has the 14th-most efficient offense in Division I. And Providence is only two spots back at 16.

Where UK struggles is defending, especially with point guard Cason Wallace bothered by a leg injury that makes it difficult for him to stay in front of opposing ballhandlers. Kentucky ranks No. 71 in defensive efficiency. Providence is No. 108.

Those not-great numbers are outstanding for those looking to see an entertaining game. This one could be first one to 80 points wins.

Seeded too high

No. 14 Montana State

While Colgate was tearing through a 17-1 season in the Patriot League – its lone loss coming by a single point – as well as defeating Syracuse of the ACC, the Bobcats were runners-up to Eastern Washington and didn’t beat anyone ranked higher than No. 128 in the NET.

They should have been reversed.

Seeded too low

No. 5 Duke

By the end of the season, the Blue Devils were healthy and showing off the team that was expected to be a top-10 outfit at the beginning of the season, blessed with a Final Four veteran guard in Jeremy Roach and the nation’s top recruiting class.

They won the ACC Tournament over a No. 5 NCAA Tournament seed in Miami and a No. 4 NCAA seed in Virginia – by a combined 17 points. (And if you throw in the quarterfinal win against Pitt, a No. 11 NCAA seed, that’s a combined margin of 47 points!)

In their last regular-season game, they invaded the Dean Dome and seized a game North Carolina absolutely needed to reach the NCAAs. Recency is not a thing in selections anymore, thankfully, but the committee is supposed to judge the team as it is now. And February/March Duke is vastly better than November/December Duke, with injuries to three regulars that slowed the team’s development now resolved.

Upset special

Kentucky over Kansas State, second round

If UK is healthy, it can defeat nearly every team in the field. Is UK healthy? That’s a question that ought to be answered by this weekend. If the the Wildcats still are around, that’ll mean they probably are closer to intact.

Best potential game

Purdue vs. Duke, Sweet 16

All-American Zach Edey has not faced many players with the height, length and dynamism of Duke’s Dereck Lively II, because there aren’t many. Rutgers big man Cliff Omoruyi is much more physically powerful, but he doesn't have the length and quick-jumping ability that make Lively so dangerous on D.

And Omoruyi was as successful as anyone at bothering Edey. In their first matchup, at Purdue, Edey got only 10 shots and scored 19 points. That might sound like a lot, but it’s a below average day. And Rutgers got the win. When they met a second time, Edey shot only 11 times and scored 16, but this time Purdue won in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Lively might have more difficulty preventing Edey from getting deep post position. But he also could be more effective at challenging Edey’s shots.

If we get there, it will be fascinating.

Best potential player matchup

Tyler Kolek, Marquette vs. Markquis Nowell, Kansas State

These two point guards both were voted onto The Sporting News All-America team. There’s not much more fun in basketball than the dazzling pass, and these two wizards each averaged better than 7 assists per game.

They are different physically. Kolek is 6-3, 190 pounds; Nowell is 5-8, 160. Nowell specializes in short-burst maneuvers that lead him often to the foul line; he has attempted 183 free throws and converted 88.5 percent. He also is a heavy volume 3-point shooter. Kolek is expert at running and reading the pick-and-roll. He does not shoot from deep as often – nor from anywhere as often.

Each ranks among the nation’s best point guards and is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Get to know

Oral Roberts center Connor Vanover

A product of Little Rock, Ark., Vanover began his career at California, came back to Arkansas and the Razorbacks after a single season out West and started nearly every game as a sophomore after spending a year in residence to become eligible. And then Arkansas basketball changed, becoming more perimeter-oriented and less Vanover-oriented.

Jaylin Williams arrived and better fit the mold of what Eric Musselman wanted in a big man. Vanover is 7-3 and rooted to the lane when he plays. Williams could go anywhere on the court. So Vanover appeared in just 15 games and averaged 7.5 minutes last season. It was time to go.

He wound up at Oral Roberts, and what a happy ending this has been. He is averaging 3.3 blocks, which is No. 2 in Division I, along with 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 26 minutes per game. And his team didn’t lose a Summit League game in 2022-23.

Don’t be surprised if …

No. 13 Louisiana gives No. 4 Tennessee all kinds of first-round trouble .

Tennessee has lost two of its three games since star point guard Zakai Ziegler was lost for the year to an injury. Veteran Santiago Vescovi is having to play more on the ball, which weakens the Volunteers at two positions. In the team’s two defeats, they had a total of 30 assists but 25 turnovers.

That’s less than ideal.

The Vols do not struggle often to defend the interior, but Louisiana big man Jordan Brown will challenge that. He’s 6-11, 225 and averaged 19.4 points as a junior.

Sleeper team

No. 6 Kentucky

Wouldn’t it be just like John Calipari to respond to the barrage of in-season criticism – which included multiple members of the national media openly calling for Cal and Kentucky to “separate” – to conjure a significant March Madness run? He did it once before, in 2014, when the Wildcats struggled through the regular season and were beaten handily by a poor South Carolina team in the first weekend of March.

That team went on to play in the NCAA championship game as an No. 8 seed. This team is unlikely to do that. But the Cats could hang around a while.

Final Four pick

Duke

The Blue Devils are far from a perfect team. They’re not nearly as experienced or talented as they were a year ago. But in a season with fewer significant teams, they don’t need to be. They don’t have to win the 2022 championship, only the one that will be presented in 2023.

Because of their seed placement, it’s possible Duke could have a challenging road of No. 4 Tennessee, No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Marquette to make it to Houston.

They’re good enough to manage.