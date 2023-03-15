Open in App
Houston, TX
Sporting News

Marcus Sasser injury updates: Will Houston star play vs. Northern Kentucky in March Madness game?

By Sara Tidwell,

2 days ago

Houston might've been picked as a No. 1-seed for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but they're going into the thick of it without their highest scoring guard.

Marcus Sasser has lost a lot of time sitting out of the NCAA Tournament due to an injury plagued career.

Here's everything you need to know about his latest:

What is Marcus Sasser's injury?

Sasser strained his groin against Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11 when he slipped on the floor into an awkward split.

He was initially listed as "probable to return" before his status changed at halftime. He was a "gametime decision" against Memphis on Sunday and head coach Kelvin Sampson said in a statement that he was undergoing treatment at the team hotel.

How long will Marcus Sasser be out?

The Cougars have not announced when Sasser will return.

Sasser was a starter on Houston's Final Four team in 2021. He missed its run to the Elite Eight last year because of a foot injury.

Houston, which was just given the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, opens on Thursday, March 16 at 9:20 p.m. ET against the No. 16-seed Northern Kentucky.

Sasser practiced with the team on Wednesday, although he told reporters he still wasn't sure if he was going to play on Thursday. He'll see how he feels after warmups, he said.

Marcus Sasser 2022-23 season stats

  • AAC Player of the week this past week
  • 17.1 points per game
  • 2.8 rebounds per game
  • 3.2 assists per game
  • 0.2 blocks per game
  • 1.7 steals per game
  • 1.6 turnovers per game
  • 43.9% field goal shooting
  • 38.3% three-point shooting
  • 84% free throw shooting
