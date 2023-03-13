Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Students return to Mastery's Simon Gratz Middle School after asbestos closure

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAyuQ_0lGiO6YR00

Students returned to the classroom at Mastery Gratz Middle School on Monday in the wake of concerns raised be the presence of asbestos.

In an update on Sunday, Mastery Charter Schools CEO Scott Gordon said the inspection at the high school should be completed by Monday night.

Mastery's Simon Gratz High School could reopen Tuesday, March 14, if "no major incidents are discovered, and if they are able to finish the inspection early enough," Gordon said.

The high school and middle school were both closed after routine inspections found asbestos last week.

SEE ALSO: Mastery Gratz Middle School students cleared to return after asbestos concerns

Building 21 in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood was also closed due to asbestos.

Students and staff were relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School and faced a rocky transition.

Those students have recently been cleared by the state to attend virtual learning.

The district is still working out a plan for this week. An announcement on Building 21 is expected on Monday.

Read CEO Scott Gordon's letter to students below:

"This update covers what we know to date regarding the School District of Philadelphia's inspection of the Simon Gratz High School facility. As of today, the District expects to complete the inspection at Gratz High School tomorrow evening. The inspections continue to identify minor findings that are repaired or addressed the same day. If there are no major incidents discovered, and if they are able to finish the inspection early enough in the evening for us to give you notice, we hope to be open on Tuesday, March 14th. We will send an email tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. to confirm.

The School District of Philadelphia does expect to continue its inspection of the auditorium, which will be sealed off to students and staff. The work in the auditorium can continue while school is open.

Until the high school is reopened, Mastery will be distributing meals on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of Mastery Prep Elementary School, 1801 W. Pike Street, at the 18th Street entrance. Each family will receive three sets of breakfasts and lunches, covering Monday to Wednesday, in the event that we need to stay closed a greater number of days than expected.

As a reminder to families who may have students in more than one Mastery school, Mastery Prep Middle School and all other schools are open this week. "
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Mastery Charter's Simon Gratz High School reopens Thursday after asbestos inspection
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia high school students hold Student Safety Summit to address community gun violence
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
City officials threaten to withhold school funding amid asbestos issues
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Students celebrate Irish Giving Day at Camden Catholic High School
Cherry Hill, NJ1 hour ago
Temple University welcomes 8 new police officers
Philadelphia, PA57 minutes ago
Philadelphia Parks & Recreation officials offer $1K bonus for new lifeguard hires
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia principal battling cancer gets surprise homecoming celebration at school
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
PCDC announces formal opposition to proposed 76ers arena in Center City
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Philadelphia DA provides updates on 2 killings in the LGBTQ+ community
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Boathouse Row lights to be shut off for 8 months due to renovation
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Apartment residents reeling after water damage forces evacuations in Newark, Delaware
Newark, DE19 hours ago
Archdiocese of Philadelphia clears Catholics to eat meat on St. Paddy's Day
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
History unearthed: Brothers tell story of Irish immigrants in Pennsylvania
Narberth, PA19 hours ago
Man critically injured after stabbing near Temple University's campus
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Philadelphia baker combines baked goods, blankets to help South African charities
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Temple University graduate students ratify new pact, end 6-week strike
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Women-owned businesses to support in Philadelphia, Disney100 preview
Philadelphia, PA36 minutes ago
Fire erupts at Hotel Carlyle in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
1 dead, 4 injured in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Local businesses, pubs in Philadelphia prepare for St. Patrick's Day surge
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Fire destroys Allentown apartment building, displaces multiple families
Allentown, PA7 hours ago
Barriers installed to prevent parking in grass along Kelly Drive in East Fairmount Park
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Suspect in murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown appears in court
Royersford, PA20 hours ago
Bill requiring automatic sprinklers in Philly high-rises faces opposition
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Lifelong friends re-open 1950s-style eatery Muffins Diner in Bridgeport, PA
Bridgeport, PA2 days ago
Local alliance focuses on stopping Asian hate two years after Atlanta spa attacks
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Ruptured sprinkler pipe forces over 100 apartment residents to evacuate in Delaware
Newark, DE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy