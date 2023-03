An appeal of a decision by the Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission to approve design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown, will be reviewed by the City Council in early April.

The Historic Landmarks Commission, in a 6-1 vote in January, approved design plans for the Owens II, the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex. The new project would mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets and serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities.