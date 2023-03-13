Open in App
Allison Williams Wore One Of The Boldest Red Carpet Looks At The Oscars

By Kimberley Richards,

6 days ago

Allison Williams’ striking look on the Oscars red carpet was all glamour.

The “M3GAN” actor arrived at the big event on Sunday evening wearing a bold, pink-and-silver long-sleeve Giambattista Valli haute couture gown. The extravagant ensemble featured a pink tulle cape train. The gown had floral embellishments and a white feather hem.

Allison Williams on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood.

Williams attended the red carpet with her fiancé, Alexander Dreymon. The couple welcomed a baby boy in late 2021, according to E News .

In January, the actor described her little one as “adorable” during an appearance on the “Today” show .

“I’m obsessed with him. It’s all I think about,” she said.

Williams in the Giambattista Valli haute couture gown.

Williams joined actors Fan Bingbing and Sofia Carson in bringing bold colors and volume to the red carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

Bingbing stunned in a regal sparkling silver Tony Ward couture gown that featured a dramatic green sleeve and cape detail. Carson wore a striking off-shoulder princess Giambattista Valli haute couture ballgown.

Fan Bingbing on the red carpet.
Sofia Carson on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
