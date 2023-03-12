Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Us Weekly

Hottest Couples on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet: Jamie Lee Curtis, Allison Williams and More

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6sB8_0lGZruyq00

The A-listers are out! Hollywood's hottest couples attended the 2023 Academy Awards in style on Sunday, March 12.

Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Read article

Celebs lined the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the ceremony, with Jamie Lee Curtis and husband Christopher Guest among the first to arrive.

Curtis, 64, glistened in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that matched the awards show's new champagne-colored carpet. The Freaky Friday star hinted at her outfit choice via Twitter one day before the big event, writing, "Apparently, at the @TheAcademy Oscars, their carpet is going to match my drapes."

Nominations were announced in January, with the daring Everything Everywhere All at Once earning the most nods. The comedy-drama scored 11 nominations in total, including the coveted Best Picture. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan were honored in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively.

Celebrity Oscars PDA Through the Years

Read article

Curtis, for her part, earned a nod for Best Supporting Actress. While chatting with E! News before Sunday's show, the California native offered words of wisdom to her younger self.

"Relax, I would tell everybody just relax," she said. "I think we all walk around so clinched, so filled with tension. The world is so crazy, so difficult and my goal in life now as an old lady is just to say relax, you are enough. This is a perfect moment right now, call off the search. Just relax."

The Halloween star isn't the only nominee leaning on a supportive partner on the big night. Michelle Williams , who earned a Best Actress nod for her work in The Fabelmans , is up for her first Oscar since welcoming her third child , her second with husband Thomas Kail in late 2022. The couple also share son Hart, born in 2020.

Oscars 2023: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Read article

The Dawson's Creek alum, 42, and the Broadway director, 45, keep their relationship relatively private, but Williams previously opened up about motherhood ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes in January. "It's amazing because we all do it. That's how every human gets here, is a woman giving of herself," she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "[Babies] have to arrive, and they have to be sustained, all of it. So I'm continuously searching, because balance isn't a stable place. Balance means that you're always adjusting. So you have to figure it out because we have to stay in the workforce, even though it often feels like it’s untenable."

Williams is also the mother of daughter Matilda, 17, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger . A source exclusively told Us in November 2022 that Kail is a "wonderful father figure" in the teenager's life.

Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!

Scroll down to see all of the hottest couples at the 2023 Academy Awards:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite For A Family Outing With Their Kids Samuel & Violet: Photos
Los Angeles, CA27 days ago
Antonio Banderas & Ex Melanie Griffith Reunite For L.A. Lunch Date With Daughter Stella
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'I Dream Of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 91, Looks Ageless On The Red Carpet At Pre-Oscars Bash
Beverly Hills, CA6 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy