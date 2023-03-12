Hottest Couples on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet: Jamie Lee Curtis, Allison Williams and More

Curtis, 64, glistened in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that matched the awards show's new champagne-colored carpet. The Freaky Friday star hinted at her outfit choice via Twitter one day before the big event, writing, "Apparently, at the @TheAcademy Oscars, their carpet is going to match my drapes."
Curtis, for her part, earned a nod for Best Supporting Actress. While chatting with E! News before Sunday's show, the California native offered words of wisdom to her younger self.
"Relax, I would tell everybody just relax," she said. "I think we all walk around so clinched, so filled with tension. The world is so crazy, so difficult and my goal in life now as an old lady is just to say relax, you are enough. This is a perfect moment right now, call off the search. Just relax."
The Dawson's Creek alum, 42, and the Broadway director, 45, keep their relationship relatively private, but Williams previously opened up about motherhood ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes in January. "It's amazing because we all do it. That's how every human gets here, is a woman giving of herself," she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "[Babies] have to arrive, and they have to be sustained, all of it. So I'm continuously searching, because balance isn't a stable place. Balance means that you're always adjusting. So you have to figure it out because we have to stay in the workforce, even though it often feels like it’s untenable."
Comments / 0