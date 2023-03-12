Braless and Showing Skin! Stars Took Risk in Revealing Looks at the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet: Photos

Taking risks. Showing skin was a major trend at the 2023 Oscars red carpet with some stars rocking sky-high slits while others ditched their bras for cleavage-baring looks.

A typically conservative Mindy Kaling stepped out in a stunning white gown by Vera Wang that showed off her trimmed-down physique. The Office star’s dress – which was originally designed to be black and white – featured a corset-style top with exposed boning and sheer panels exposing the actress’ midriff. The peplum waistline was complemented with detached bell sleeves to complete the iconic look.

The Massachusetts native, 43, has been turning heads as of late after unveiling a noticeable weight loss and has opened up about her workout routine which includes a mixture of yoga, Pilates, walking and strength training .

“When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be. It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, seven-minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it,” Mindy told People in a May 2022 interview. “I don’t have to be like the expert at the thing to really enjoy it and to get a great workout.”

She went on to say that mixing things up is her way of “surprising the body with lots of different things.”

“[I’ve learned] that if a workout doesn’t necessarily make me soak my clothes with sweat, that it still was a good workout … It does not have to be punishing,” she added at the time.

The Morning Show star wasn’t the only one who showed off her glowing skin on the champagne carpet, however. Eva Longoria and West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose both opted for plunging necklines that showed off extreme cleavage .

Eva, 47, stepped out in a sheer bedazzled Zuhair Murad Couture gown that perfectly complemented the color of the carpet. The Desperate Housewives alum’s neckline plunged to nearly expose her navel. The long-sleeved gown was just sheer enough to show off her silver platform heels underneath and was complete with an exaggerated choker neckline.

As for Ariana, 32, her similar custom Atelier Versace ensemble featured geometric bedazzling with sheer sleeves and a long, flowing train. The form-fitting white gown – which showed off her curves while the deep-v flashed major cleavage – was complete with a thigh-high slit that showed off her left leg and silver heels.

