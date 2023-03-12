Mindy Kaling Takes a Self-Proclaimed ‘Fashion Risk’ in a White Vera Wang Gown at Oscars 2023: Photos

Wowing in white! Mindy Kaling arrived at the 2023 Academy Award s red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, wearing a custom cutout Vera Wang gown.

The 43-year-old is among the many celebrity presenters for this year's awards show — and she undeniably brought her fashion A-game for the occasion. Her breathtaking ensemble featured long off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sheer corset bodice, dreamt up by her longtime stylist, Molly Dickson .

She accessorized the double take-worthy number with Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels and statement earrings.

Kaling's hairstylist, Marc Mena , gave her a slicked-back, half-up, half-down hairstyle, emphasizing her long, wavy mane. He used Fable and Mane products to bring the look to life.

For glam, celebrity makeup artist Eva Kim created a statement eye makeup look starring extra long lashes and cat-eye liner, teamed with a moody shade of lipstick.

Wearing white to the Oscars is a big deal for Kaling. The Office alum previously admitted that she purposely avoided wearing white for years , worried that it wouldn't flatter her.

"I never wear winter white!" she captioned an Instagram post in December. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it. "

"Last night @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by @magdabutrym I loved it!" she continued. "No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year! 🥂"

