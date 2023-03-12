Did Kate Middleton 'Copy' Meghan Markle With Her New Hat? Here's Why Fans Think So

Splash News

It’s no secret that both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have long being considered style icons (and have donned similar silhouettes and ensembles over the years).

The Princess of Wales, 40, stepped out in a stunning red coat and black hat last week for the annual St. David’s Day parade for the Welsh Guards, and some fans are noting that her hat that looked very similar to one worn by the Duchess of Sussex, 41, in the past.

Kate Middleton Dons Black Hat That Resembles Piece Worn By Meghan Markle In 2018

The royal family member’s black pillbox-style accessory, as Express UK notes , is by London-based milliner Juliette Botterill, and features a chic bow and black feather detailing.



Ever since Princess Kate showed off her hat at the event, fans on Twitter have been comparing it to the very similar item Markle donned on Christmas Day in 2018— a hat from fellow London-based milliner Awon Golding.

Fans React To Similarities Between Both Hats

Kate's hat, as the outlet points out, "appears to be a bespoke version of the £600 Flower & Feather Teardrop with a bow and two quills."

On social media, one fan commented regarding the comparison, "When I see people say Meghan or Kate are copying each other it's like so many women have similar outfits and the same or similar hats lol."

Someone else added, "Ok, I never believed in the whole Kate copying Meghan until now." Another chimed in, "Why is Kate stealing MM fashion contacts?" (Ultimately, Whether Kate "copied" Meghan or not, we still think both ladies looked undeniably stylish in both hats!)