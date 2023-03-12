Brendan Fraser, Ed Begley Jr. and More Celebrities Bring Family Members to Oscars 2023: Photos

Family night out! Brendan Fraser , Ed Begley Jr. and more celebrities walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet with their family members.

Fraser, 54, who is nominated for his role in The Whale , was joined on the red carpet by his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore , and his sons, Holden, 18 and Leland, 16. (The Academy Award nominee shares Holden, Leland and eldest son Griffin Fraser with ex-wife Afton Smith .)

"We are unbelievably proud. Over the moon," Holden, told E! News about being there for their father's big night on Sunday, March 12. Leland, for his part, added they were "so excited" to support their dad.

Nominees and presenters alike have celebrated their big night out at the Academy Awards with family members by their side. Bradley Cooper , who has received nine nominations over the years, brought mother Gloria Campano to the awards show in 2019 and 2022 .

Ahead of the red carpet appearance, the actor, 48, candidly discussed forming a closer bond with his mom after his father, Charles Cooper, died in January 2011 from lung cancer.

“My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are,” he told Details magazine in May 2013. “But don’t get me wrong. It’s not without complications. It’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse. No. She’s in the next room. But here’s the thing: She’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn’t the case, there’s no way.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cooper revealed that he was taking care of Campano , sharing with Interview magazine in September 2020, “ I’m with my daughter [Lea De Seine] and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

Cooper and Campano went on to star in a T-Mobile commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl in February.

Meanwhile, Shaun White enjoyed presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars with his mother, Cathy White , in the audience.

“I'm really excited and I'm getting to present a James Bond 60th anniversary package with some other amazing athletes, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater ,” the athlete, 36, told E! News in May 2022. “So it's going to be great.”

White previously gushed about how his mother influenced his life . "Mom is an incredible powerhouse," the Olympian told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019. "My family would be on the road traveling in a van to get me to snowboarding competitions and snowfields when I was a kid. Mom became my business manager, travel agent and on-road support. She worked banquets at the Sheraton, took care of family business and kept the wheels turning. We didn’t have a lot of money but always had what we needed."

