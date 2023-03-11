Cranford Pool Registration Opens Monday

CRANFORD, NJ - Cranford Pools registration opens for the summer season on Monday, March 13 at 9 a.m.

The proposed partnership with the YMCA, which will close the indoor pool and fitness center as of April 1, 2023 for a $1.5 million facility renovation, will not affect the outdoor pools during the summer, according to the Township's FAQ sheet,

The Pool brochure can be found here. Costs for each type of membership (annual, summer, individual, family, resident, non-resident) can be found here.

Registration Dates:

• Summer Membership Registration begins Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9:00 am

• Summer Swim Lessons Registration begins April 24, 2023

• Open Houses at each pool:

• Centennial Avenue Outdoor Pool – June 3rd – 12:00 - 6:00 PM

• Orange Avenue Outdoor Pool – June 4th – 12:00 - 6:00 PM

Registration can be done online with Community Pass, in-person, or by mail.



