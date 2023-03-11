Open in App
Cranford, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Pool Registration Opens Monday

By TAPinto Cranford Staff,

6 days ago

CRANFORD, NJ - Cranford Pools registration opens for the summer season on Monday, March 13 at 9 a.m.

The proposed partnership with the YMCA, which will close the indoor pool and fitness center as of April 1, 2023 for a $1.5 million facility renovation, will not affect the outdoor pools during the summer, according to the Township's FAQ sheet,

RELATED: Can a Potential Partnership Help Keep Cranford Pools Afloat Long-Term?

The Pool brochure can be found here. Costs for each type of membership (annual, summer, individual, family, resident, non-resident) can be found here.

Registration Dates:

• Summer Membership Registration begins Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9:00 am
• Summer Swim Lessons Registration begins April 24, 2023
• Open Houses at each pool:
• Centennial Avenue Outdoor Pool – June 3rd – 12:00 - 6:00 PM
• Orange Avenue Outdoor Pool – June 4th – 12:00 - 6:00 PM

Registration can be done online with Community Pass, in-person, or by mail.

