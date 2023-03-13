Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago mayoral candidates each lock in another endorsement as runoff election approaches

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHXu4_0lGWk3tu00

As the South Side is swept up in its festive St. Patrick's Day Parade, mayoral politics has a prime seat along the parade route.

"I look forward to working with Paul Vallas," Alderman Matt O'Shea, 19th Ward. "I think it's appropriate today that we invite a neighbor, a friend, Mr. Paul Vallas here. And I'm proud to give him my endorsement."

Ald. O'Shea officially announced his support for Vallas near the start of the parade at 103 and Western in the Beverly neighborhood.

RELATED: Chicago mayor race polls paid for by Johnson, Vallas campaigns show many voters still undecided

"There are many issues in this campaign, but there is no greater issue than public safety," Vallas said.

In the meantime, Brandon Johnson spent time in the pews Sunday morning, getting his own ringing endorsement from Bishop Larry Trotter at Sweet Holy Spirit Church in Calumet Heights.

"I feel terrific," Johnson said. "Glad to have the support of the faith community, in particular with Bishop Larry Trotter. I had the benefit of growing up in this incredible faith tradition."

Trotter previously endorsed businessman Willie Wilson in his failed bid for the city's top seat and says he was encouraged by Wilson to endorse Vallas.

RELATED: Vallas, Johnson appear to be taking different campaign strategies in race for Chicago mayor

"I feel that Brandon Johnson is the choice for the people and the choice for the city," Trotter said.

Both of these endorsements come after the two candidates competing for mayor sparred Saturday at a forum hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance.

"Both candidates want to be able to show that they can reach out across city and that they can build a coalition. You want those types of endorsements that may reflect that," said ABC political contributor, Laura Washington. "Their messaging has to focus on reassuring folks who are on the fence. There are a lot of undecided voters out there and they need to be able to bring them into the fold."

With Election Day a little more than three weeks away, both candidates are doing whatever they can to win over voters.

RELATED: Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson jockey for endorsements

"We're working nonstop. I'm proud that our campaign has built a multi-cultural, multi-generational movement," Johnson said.

"Public safety is a human right. Not just for the 19th Ward, but for every ward," Vallas said.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago Mayoral Election: Bobby Rush endorses Paul Vallas; Brandon Johnson earns pastors' support
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Chicago mayoral candidates speak at Black, Latino communities forum as they earn more endorsements
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Mayoral candidates spar over issues at forum as Chicago runoff election approaches
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pay being boosted for Cook County election judge positions as suburbs search for workers
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
'Chuy' Garcia, Rev Jesse Jackson endorse Brandon Johnson for mayor as election runoff approaches
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Next Chicago US Attorney to be woman or Hispanic man after decades of white men holding position
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Willie Wilson’s credibility dropping among Blacks
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Chicago mayoral election poll shows tight race between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Monee residents and local leaders share concern, optimism over proposed South Suburban Airport
Monee, IL1 day ago
How to manage student loan debt ahead of Supreme Court's ruling on relief program
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
West Side alderman appears headed to runoff
Chicago, IL8 days ago
11 exonerees file federal lawsuits against former Chicago detective for coercing false confessions
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Tommy guns from St. Valentine's Day massacre ordered by Al Capone examined by ABC7 I-Team
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Search for Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown's replacement ramps up
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Chicago shooting: Wisconsin man shot to death during Rogers Park home invasion, officials say
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Chicago Police Department announces Interim Superintendent
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Chicago traffic: 3-year Kennedy Expressway construction project now underway
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
What is match day? Chicago medical students learn where they will spend residency
Chicago, IL4 days ago
West suburban high schools under fire for controversial cotton lesson in slavery unit
Naperville, IL4 days ago
Mayor Lightfoot signs executive order requiring pay equity audits for city workers
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Chicago area fans cheer on 3 local basketball players still in March Madness run
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Chicagohenge 2023 dates: When sunrise, sunset will align with Chicago skyscrapers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois paid leave act into law
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Chicago shooting: 2 killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shootings: At least 15 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago area celebrates St. Patrick's Day with music, dancing, parades
Chicago, IL3 days ago
ABC7 Chicago reporter Samantha Chatman talks about children's book on 'Tamron Hall Show'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lakeview robbery: Man robbed at gunpoint while leaving North side gym, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suburban bakery may be forced to close after drag show controversy prompted vandalism, protests
Lake In The Hills, IL1 day ago
Evanston police secure area where 'disturbed' person was believed to be barricaded
Evanston, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy