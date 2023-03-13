Chicago mayoral candidates each lock in another endorsement as runoff election approaches

As the South Side is swept up in its festive St. Patrick's Day Parade, mayoral politics has a prime seat along the parade route.

"I look forward to working with Paul Vallas," Alderman Matt O'Shea, 19th Ward. "I think it's appropriate today that we invite a neighbor, a friend, Mr. Paul Vallas here. And I'm proud to give him my endorsement."

Ald. O'Shea officially announced his support for Vallas near the start of the parade at 103 and Western in the Beverly neighborhood.

"There are many issues in this campaign, but there is no greater issue than public safety," Vallas said.

In the meantime, Brandon Johnson spent time in the pews Sunday morning, getting his own ringing endorsement from Bishop Larry Trotter at Sweet Holy Spirit Church in Calumet Heights.

"I feel terrific," Johnson said. "Glad to have the support of the faith community, in particular with Bishop Larry Trotter. I had the benefit of growing up in this incredible faith tradition."

Trotter previously endorsed businessman Willie Wilson in his failed bid for the city's top seat and says he was encouraged by Wilson to endorse Vallas.

"I feel that Brandon Johnson is the choice for the people and the choice for the city," Trotter said.

Both of these endorsements come after the two candidates competing for mayor sparred Saturday at a forum hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance.

"Both candidates want to be able to show that they can reach out across city and that they can build a coalition. You want those types of endorsements that may reflect that," said ABC political contributor, Laura Washington. "Their messaging has to focus on reassuring folks who are on the fence. There are a lot of undecided voters out there and they need to be able to bring them into the fold."

With Election Day a little more than three weeks away, both candidates are doing whatever they can to win over voters.

"We're working nonstop. I'm proud that our campaign has built a multi-cultural, multi-generational movement," Johnson said.

"Public safety is a human right. Not just for the 19th Ward, but for every ward," Vallas said.