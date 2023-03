weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monterey by NWS 3 days ago

3 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-14 10:13:00 PDT Expires: 2023-03-14 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. ...