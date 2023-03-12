Open in App
FourFourTwo

Newcastle boost top four hopes with first Premier League win since mid-January

By Ben Hayward,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t49s4_0lGVvd4h00

Newcastle boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four with a 2-1 victory at home to Wolves on Sunday – their first win in the Premier League since January 15th.

The Magpies took the lead through Alexander Isak after 26 minutes, but looked like they would have to settle for a draw when Hwang Hee-chan levelled for Wolves in the second half.

That was with 20 minutes remaining and with 11 left on the clock, Almiron produced a slick finish following a pass from Joe Willock to wrap up a much-needed win for Eddie Howe's men.

The victory ended a five-match winless run for Newcastle in the Premier League, following draws agains Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth, and defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Their last win in the competition was a 1-0 success at home to Fulham on St James' Park on January 15th.

Newcastle are back up to fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL18 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy