USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL reporters to follow for Titans free-agent news

By Mike Moraitis,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNN5T_0lGV6vzx00

Free agency in the NFL will begin this coming week and it’s important to know who to follow in order to stay up to date with Tennessee Titans free-agent news.

Monday marks the start of the legal tampering period, when free agents can begin negotiating with teams. We’ll also see players agree to deals starting that day, as agents and teams usually talk prior to the tampering period.

However, no pending free agent can officially sign on the dotted line with a new team until Wednesday, March 15, the start of the new league year. That’s why you’ll see the term “agreed to terms” on a contract, as opposed to “signed” when deals are first reported on Monday and Tuesday.

The vast majority of free-agent moves (and perhaps all of them) will be broken on Twitter first. The problem with Twitter is that there are a lot of fake accounts attempting to trick people, so double check everything.

One of the best ways to avoid being fooled is to stay locked in to Titans Wire, as I will barely be leaving my computer over the next week to keep the free-agent content pumping.

You can follow us on Facebook here and Twitter here.

The best way to avoid getting tricked is to follow and set notifications for the following Twitter accounts, most of which break news (an asterisk denotes a reporter who usually breaks news of free-agent signings).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21I0hc_0lGV6vzx00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXWRO_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbPw8_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfXJ9_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qllUs_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network's Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lsX5_0lGV6vzx00
AP Photo/Stew Milne

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUfK0_0lGV6vzx00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgUK9_0lGV6vzx00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The Draft Network's Justin Melo (@JustinM_NFL)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRGKH_0lGV6vzx00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones (@jjones9)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qg9qM_0lGV6vzx00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

MMQB's Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIVOD_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Field Yates (@FieldYates)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Sx6e_0lGV6vzx00
AP Photo/Gail Burton

Jordan Schultz, The Score (@Schultz_Report)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4antuB_0lGV6vzx00
Syndication: The Tennessean

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5NLp_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Wilson, KPRC2 (@AaronWilson_NFL)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233AFT_0lGV6vzx00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itfiz_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Chris Mortensen (@mortreport)*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2Lf8_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Wyatt, Titans Online (@jwyattsports)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477HU4_0lGV6vzx00
George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBVQ2_0lGV6vzx00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Turron Davenport (@TDavenport_NFL)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVqEd_0lGV6vzx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Kuharsky, PaulKuharsky.com (@PaulKuharskyNFL)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clSw1_0lGV6vzx00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Teresa M. Walker, Associated Press (@TeresaMWalker)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxSlq_0lGV6vzx00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McCormick, Titan Insider (@terrymc13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzGPb_0lGV6vzx00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

John Glennon, Bleav in Titans Podcast (@glennonsports)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxV1i_0lGV6vzx00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Buck Reising, AtoZ Sports Nashville (@BuckReising)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Erfxh_0lGV6vzx00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Rexrode, The Athletic (@joerexrode)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfLKt_0lGV6vzx00
Brad Schmitt / The Tennessean

Ben Arthur, FOX Sports (@benyarthur)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XFjk_0lGV6vzx00
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
