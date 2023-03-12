Best NFL reporters to follow for Titans free-agent news

Free agency in the NFL will begin this coming week and it’s important to know who to follow in order to stay up to date with Tennessee Titans free-agent news.

Monday marks the start of the legal tampering period, when free agents can begin negotiating with teams. We’ll also see players agree to deals starting that day, as agents and teams usually talk prior to the tampering period.

However, no pending free agent can officially sign on the dotted line with a new team until Wednesday, March 15, the start of the new league year. That’s why you’ll see the term “agreed to terms” on a contract, as opposed to “signed” when deals are first reported on Monday and Tuesday.

The vast majority of free-agent moves (and perhaps all of them) will be broken on Twitter first. The problem with Twitter is that there are a lot of fake accounts attempting to trick people, so double check everything.

The best way to avoid getting tricked is to follow and set notifications for the following Twitter accounts, most of which break news (an asterisk denotes a reporter who usually breaks news of free-agent signings).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)*

ESPN's Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)*

ESPN's Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN)*

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero)*

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo)*

NFL Network's Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi)*

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN)*

ESPN's Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN)*

The Draft Network's Justin Melo (@JustinM_NFL)*

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones (@jjones9)*

MMQB's Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer)*

ESPN's Field Yates (@FieldYates)*

Jordan Schultz, The Score (@Schultz_Report)*

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson)*

Aaron Wilson, KPRC2 (@AaronWilson_NFL)*

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer)*

ESPN's Chris Mortensen (@mortreport)*

Jim Wyatt, Titans Online (@jwyattsports)

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk)

ESPN's Turron Davenport (@TDavenport_NFL)

Paul Kuharsky, PaulKuharsky.com (@PaulKuharskyNFL)

Teresa M. Walker, Associated Press (@TeresaMWalker)

Terry McCormick, Titan Insider (@terrymc13)

John Glennon, Bleav in Titans Podcast (@glennonsports)

Buck Reising, AtoZ Sports Nashville (@BuckReising)

Joe Rexrode, The Athletic (@joerexrode)

Ben Arthur, FOX Sports (@benyarthur)