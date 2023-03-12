Open in App
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Giants are re-signing WR Sterling Shepard

By Mike Moraitis,

4 days ago
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard’s future with the New York Giants was quite murky entering the 2023 offseason, but we finally have our answer as to whether or not he’ll be back.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Shepard is expected to re-sign with Big Blue. The financial terms and length of the deal being discussed have not been disclosed.

A former second-round pick of the Giants in 2016, Shepard has shown plenty of flashes of being an impact receiver during his career, but the 30-year-old hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

Shepard played a full season in two of his first three campaigns in the league, but has failed to do so in each of the last four, including missing a whopping 24 contests over the past two years due to a torn Achilles and torn ACL in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Despite his injury issues, the Giants re-signing Shepard makes sense, as the wide receiver position is among the team’s biggest needs and the veteran can provide a solid (and cheap) depth option if he can stay on the field.

