Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Chiefs' re-signing Orlando Brown could affect the Texans

By Mark Lane,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3Maj_0lGUQTRf00

The NFL is an ecosystem. What happens in another more prosperous city has effects on a franchise that seeks to complete a rebuild.

According to Dan Graziano from ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs’ negotiations with tackle Orlando Brown are worth watching for Houston Texans fans as they could have implications on what happens to three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

One potential trade target I’m watching is Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans have resisted trading him in recent years, but he has just one year and a nonguaranteed $18.5 million left on his contract and could be a target of the Chiefs if they aren’t able to bring back Orlando Brown Jr.

According to Over The Cap, Tunsil will count $35,210,834 against the Texans’ salary cap in 2023. Whether a cut or trade, pre- or post-June 1, the Texans will owe a little over $16.7 million in dead money and save $18.5 million in salary cap space. Using Over The Cap’s tools, only an extension appears to give the Texans more cap space and keep Tunsil with $13,868,000 savings.

Getting Tunsil off the books would allow for the Texans to possibly transition Kenyon Green into taking over at a tackle spot along with Tytus Howard. The interior of Houston’s offensive line would still be in question as the Texans relied on Scott Quessenberry to played center for 16 games and also had A.J. Cann at right guard.

Draft capital would be a benefit for the Texans, who just lost a fifth-round pick due to punitive measures from the league. However, it won’t approach anywhere near what the Texans gave up to acquire Tunsil in 2019, and it may not approach the haul the Chiefs sent to acquire Brown from the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

If the Chiefs figure out how to keep Brown, then the Texans will have to determine how to keep Tunsil and how to manage his cap hit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City Chiefs lose four big contributors from 2022
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Cowboys News
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
Bengals lose key skill player in free agency
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recapping Day 1 of legal tampering for Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals Buzz regarding free agents, draft picks, and more!
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
As he leaves Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster has good things to say about his time in KC
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Packers lose tight end Robert Tonyan to Chicago Bears
Green Bay, WI10 hours ago
Colts to sign QB Gardner Minshew: How Twitter reacted
Indianapolis, IN9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy