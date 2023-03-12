Open in App
Houston, TX
Texans go Big Ten with QB C.J. Stroud, OT Peter Skoronski in latest CBS Sports mock draft

By Mark Lane,

4 days ago
The Houston Texans may not be picking the first quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft, but that does not mean there won’t be value to be had at No. 2 overall.

According to Ryan Wilson from CBS Sports, who released his latest mock draft, the Texans use their No. 2 overall selection to take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Several league sources told us that the Texans were high on Young, but clearly not high enough to pay to move up one spot. Still, the team desperately needs a quarterback and Stroud, who some teams are convinced will be in the mix for QB1, is the consolation prize. Stroud was impressive during the 2022 season and even more so when we spoke to him in person, first at the Super Bowl and then at the combine. He’s a better passer coming out of Ohio State than Justin Fields.

What Houston does at No. 12 overall — thanks to their 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — is add even more beef along the offensive line.

Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he’ll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle, too. That’s not the final determinant of success.

Mock drafts carry presumptions that generally aren’t even apparent to their authors, and this appears to be the case. If the Texans are using a top-15 selection to repeat the Kenyon Green pick, it means either Laremy Tunsil or Tytus Howard aren’t in their long-term plans. Both tackles are entering their final years under contract, even though both would like to stay in Houston.

If Houston is taking Skoronski, they will have an offensive line that features four first-rounders, but could have some shakeup when the 2024 offseason rolls around.

