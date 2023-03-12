Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Report: Cardinals asking price for DeAndre Hopkins too steep for Browns

By Jacob Roach,

4 days ago
Due to his past relationship with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team has been linked as a landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins. The two were an incredibly dangerous duo with the Houston Texans the thought of them reuniting was an appealing thought for Browns fans. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported the asking price and it might be too much for the Browns to give up.

Fowler believes that the Cardinals could be looking for a “premium day two pick and a player”. This is a steep price for a player that comes with a massive salary cap hit on his current deal. If the Cardinals want to get this compensation they would likely need to eat a lot of Hopkins’s salary this season for a team to give that much up.

Hopkins will also turn 31 before the season begins and if the Cardinals are looking for a young player it just doesn’t make sense for the Browns. Maybe the asking price will drop but for now, I doubt the Browns consider it.

