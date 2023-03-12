Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: 3 things the Bears/Panthers trade means for the Steelers

By Curt Popejoy,

4 days ago
We are still more than a month until the 2023 NFL draft but we already have a blockbuster trade. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a huge trade with the Chicago Bears, which gave the Panthers the No. 1 overall pick. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at No. 17 but this big trade could have an impact on how Pittsburgh approaches the first round.

4 quarterbacks off the board early

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like a foregone conclusion that there will be four quarterbacks coming off the board before the Steelers are on the clock. C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson have all been strong and with Richardson’s strong offseason, the run on quarterbacks will begin early.

Lots of trades in the Top 15 picks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With quarterbacks going fast, there are going to be other teams moving up ahead of the Steelers to try and snatch up guys who might slip through the cracks with all the quarterback action. This could create some havoc when it comes to the Steelers big board.

Someone is going to sneak through to 17

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When the dust settles and the Steelers are on the clock, there could be some excellent players on the clock. And some of those might not be players the Steelers are interested in at all. This leaves Pittsburgh in a perfect position to trade back and parlay that No. 17 pick into multiple picks.

