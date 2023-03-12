The Morpheus Trio live in concert

The Morpheus Trio, composed of Kyle Engler (mezzo soprano), Larry Williams (French horn) and Daniel Lau (piano), will perform in concert as part of Carroll County Arts Council’s Sunday Classics Concert Series on March 19.

The trio was formed in the ’90s when all three musicians were students at the Peabody Conservatory of Music. Inspired by Schubert’s “Auf dem Strom,” the trio searched for music with instrumentation for voice, horn and piano. While only a modest amount of repertoire was in the canon, the group uncovered hidden gems and also partnered with living composers commissioning a number of works. Today, their concerts celebrate both classics and new discoveries for their unique instrumentation.