Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins and Twitter reacts

The Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins have agreed to a trade that will send cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the AFC East club.

The Rams had been shopping Ramsey since the end of the regular season, and it was only natural that Los Angeles would eventually find a team willing to agree before the start of free agency. The Dolphins with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio were the most willing.

The trade won’t be finalized and become official until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 15, which is the start of the new league year.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter to the Ramsey trade news.