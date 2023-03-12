Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Jalen Ramsey trade between Rams and Dolphins

By Cameron DaSilva,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKZjO_0lGT79Bv00

The Los Angeles Rams and Dolphins have agreed to a trade sending Jalen Ramsey to Miami in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. After the trade news broke, Twitter went nuts – with most fans and analysts being stunned by how little the Rams got in return for the All-Pro cornerback.

Considering the Rams gave up two first-round picks for Ramsey in 2019, they didn’t get much back for him this offseason. Though, the trade three years ago was worth it because he helped the Rams get to the Super Bowl in 2021.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Ramsey heading to Miami.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Cleveland Browns part ways with former No. 1 overall pick
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys Big Trade Today
Dallas, TX2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Chicago Bears Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday, per Report
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL1 day ago
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo With Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Breaking: NFL Player Announces Retirement From League At 25
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Look: There's 1 Reason Why Aaron Rodgers Won't Retire
Pebble Beach, CA2 days ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Veteran Running Back Getting Cut
Washington, DC2 days ago
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Potential replacements for DeShon Elliott at safety in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks 'enamored' with top-ranked center prospect
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
What the Bears are getting in new DE DeMarcus Walker
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA13 hours ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Eagles agree to 1-year, $5 million deal with QB Marcus Mariota
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn't seem thrilled with the free-agent market so far
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Former Ohio State defensive lineman gets the bag in NFL free agency
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy