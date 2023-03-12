Twitter reacts to Jalen Ramsey trade between Rams and Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams and Dolphins have agreed to a trade sending Jalen Ramsey to Miami in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. After the trade news broke, Twitter went nuts – with most fans and analysts being stunned by how little the Rams got in return for the All-Pro cornerback.

Considering the Rams gave up two first-round picks for Ramsey in 2019, they didn’t get much back for him this offseason. Though, the trade three years ago was worth it because he helped the Rams get to the Super Bowl in 2021.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Ramsey heading to Miami.