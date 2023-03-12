Open in App
Salary cap impact of Rams trading Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

By Skyler Carlin,

4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, making him the latest player the team is electing to move on from this offseason. Besides getting a third-round pick and Hunter Long in the trade, the Rams are opening up less than $6 million in cap space by trading Ramsey.

The Rams need to get under the cap before the new league year begins on March 15 and this move will nearly put them under. Aside from Ramsey, the Rams are also releasing Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd when the new league year begins.

Entering the 2023 season, Ramsey didn’t have any guaranteed money left on his contract with the Rams, which is why he was interested in a trade in the first place. By trading Ramsey, the Rams will free up $26.7 million for next season.

Considering all of the moves the Rams are making this offseason, they are clearly trying to reshape the roster and reset some of their money for the future.

