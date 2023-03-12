Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive another prediction for 2025 QB Kevin Sperry

By John Williams,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pklwm_0lGSs8Ad00

A few days ago, the Oklahoma Sooners offered 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry. Not long after the offer became public, OUInsider’s Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm issued crystal ball predictions in favor of the Sooners.

Oklahoma looks like the favorite in what will be a high-profile recruitment for the 2025 prospect out of Rock Hill High School.

The Sooners received another prediction, this time from On3’s Director of Recruiting, Chad Simmons.

Though currently unrated across the recruiting landscape, when places like 247Sports, Rivals, On3, and ESPN drop their evaluations, Sperry will easily be considered a four-star prospect in the early going.

As a sophomore for Rock Hill, Sperry showed off what will make him one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

He has a strong arm that can get the ball down the field and hit all the intermediate throws. He does a great job throwing with timing and anticipation. Sperry excels throwing on the run in both directions.

Equally impressive is his ability to run the ball, a staple in Jeff Lebby’s offense. He’s a natural ball carrier that is unafraid to initiate contact but is also able to make players miss at the second level. He’s got the speed to get to the outside, and his agility allows him to move well in the pocket.

Though we’re a long way off from 2025 national signing day, the Oklahoma Sooners already look well-positioned for one of their future quarterbacks.

With Jackson Arnold on the way and the possibility of Michael Hawkins coming in the 2024 cycle and Sperry in 2025, Jeff Lebby has the future looking bright at the quarterback position.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norman, OK newsLocal Norman, OK
Top 100 basketball recruit enters NCAA transfer portal
Norman, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma spring football storylines: Venables seeks to right the ship
Norman, OK1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA13 hours ago
Bears sign Nate Davis: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Penn State coach: 'Aaron Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles'
State College, PA18 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Cowboys News
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL25 days ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Mike Hilton recruits Mike Gesicki to Bengals -- and gets a reply
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Titans and Cowboys fans, media react to Luke Gifford signing
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks 'enamored' with top-ranked center prospect
Seattle, WA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy