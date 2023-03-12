LeBron James, Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Latest Targets For Political Commentator Candace Owens

Conservative pundit Candace Owens says LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union should live in black neighborhoods

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are all outspoken about their political beliefs.

As a result, they are often confronted by those with opposing views. Recently, conservative pundit Candace Owens took them to task on an episode of her podcast .

James, Wade and Union are all advocates for the black community, so Owens called them out for not living among their people.

“Considering every time a Black person gets any money, they don’t choose to live in black neighborhoods even though they can certainly afford to,” said Owens, who is also black. “Looking at you, LeBron James. Looking at you, [black activist] Patrisse Cullors. Looking at you, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.”

Owens later went after James individually. She made the comments despite James being one of the biggest donators to the black community among celebrities.

“None of these people are living in black neighborhoods," Owens said. "They’re living in white neighborhoods far away from the drama they love to comment on. Why didn’t LeBron James take his many millions and build a giant home in the middle of the south side of Chicago?”

