Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey is getting traded from the Los Angeles Rams, but it’s not to the Detroit Lions. The Pro Bowl cornerback is heading to Miami in a trade in advance of the NFL’s free agency period.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are sending Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick in 2023, No. 77 overall, and tight end Hunter Long. The deal will be consummated on Wednesday when the league year flips to 2023 and free agent signings begin.

Ramsey will get a fully guaranteed deal for the next two seasons. The exact salary figures are not yet known. He was slated to make $17 million in 2023 and $18.5 million in 2024 with the Rams.

Earlier in the process, the Lions were often linked to Ramsey. Detroit is in the market for a starting outside CB and has some cap room to work with, plus extra picks in the draft. But the guaranteed salary figure was an issue.