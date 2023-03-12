Zachary Levi Talks Working With Lucy Liu & The Moment He Realized How Famous She Is (VIDEO)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi dished on the moment he realized just how famous his co-star Lucy Liu really is IRL.

Liu is a household name with roles in iconic films like Charlie's Angels and Kill Bill, but sometimes you don't realize the impacts of fame until they're starring you in the face.

Levi sat down with Narcity at Duke's Refresher in Toronto and talked about what it was like working with Liu on set, who plays the goddess Kalypso, the complicated antagonist of the sequel.

"I kind of knew Lucy a little bit before – in passing, not too well. But she was lovely than when we had met, and she was exactly who I thought she was going to be," said Levi.

"I will say, though, you don't realize how famous certain people are until you hang out with them, and I did not realize how famous Lucy Liu is. Like I knew she was famous, but also Meagan Good, who's also part of our Shazamily, they are very recognizably famous."

Levi said the moment it sunk in for him just how famous Liu is was when they were travelling in an airport, and they saw an ad of Liu pop up.

"Where were we? Did we land here in Toronto? Were we in Heathrow, between the two, we were walking down the hallway and were in the airport I'm walking with Lucy, and I look up, and there's an ad with her face on it."

Levi joked that he's just an "ND white guy" in the airport but that when you're "airport famous," that's when you know you're really famous.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes out on March 17, 2023, in Canada, so you can catch more of Liu and Levi on the big screen then.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.